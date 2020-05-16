Intense Bow Echo from Tornado Warned Storm Hits Corinth, New York

A severe tornado warned thunderstorm hit the vicinity of Corinth, New York, on May 15, resulting in a powerful bow echo.

Footage shows two storm chasers driving through the bow echo, an arched line of thunderstorms, as powerful galls and rain assault the vehicle. “Oh my God!” one of the chasers exclaims.

Erik James Creighton, a storm chaser in the video, wrote to Storyful: “The event lasted about 2 minutes at most intense portion. I haven’t seen a gust front quite like that one before. Definitely my most intense yet.”

The National Weather Service reported severe thunderstorm warnings for the area, with social media posts from Corinth showing the storm’s aftermath. Credit: Erik James Creighton via Storyful