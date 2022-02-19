'Instant Whiteout' as Snow Squall Moves Through State College, Pennsylvania

Snow squalls were forecast to bring localized whiteouts and dangerous travel conditions across central Pennsylvania on Saturday, February 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage filmed by Penn State meteorology student Cameron Barker shows the incoming snow squall rapidly reducing visibility amid strong winds.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph were expected across the region into Saturday evening, the NWS said. Credit: Cameron Barker via Storyful