Instagram Stunt Star Remi Lucidi, 30, Dead After Falling from 68th Floor of Hong Kong Skyscraper

Madison County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERSMoments before Lori Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering her children and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife—the Idaho doomsday mom spoke out in her own defense and insisted that “Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case.”“Jesus knows me and Jesus understands me. I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy,” Vallow told a packed Ada County courtroom. “Jesus Ch