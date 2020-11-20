Instagram apologises after app suggests 'weight loss' to users
TORONTO — Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors boast about having one of the best fan bases in the league. But due to COVID-19, it's going to be a long-distance love affair for now.The Raptors will start their season playing home games in Tampa, Fla., next month after being unable to come to an agreement with the federal government to play at Scotiabank Arena during the global pandemic.Ujiri said the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the team's urgent need to find a place to play, led to the decision to announce Tampa as a temporary home."So we’ll be away from our home and our fans for now," the Raptors president said in a statement. "They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. I’m not sure that’s possible for us — we love Toronto and Canada, and we know we have the best fans in the NBA. For now, I’ll ask you to cheer for us from afar, and we’ll look forward to the day we are all together again.”A statement from Health Minister Patty Hajdu's office said the decision was made based on advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada. The office says it will continue its dialogue with the Raptors."The resumption of sports events in Canada must be undertaken in adherence to Canada’s plan to mitigate the importation and spread of COVID-19," the statement said. "Like other countries, Canada is working on plans for a measured resumption of sports, including, both professional and amateur sporting events."The Raptors had hoped to start the 2020-21 campaign at home despite rising numbers of COVID-19 cases at home and in the United States. But the decision was written in the spikes in cases, the Canadian government's restrictions around cross-border travel and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering Canada.It proved too much for the country's only NBA team. And "We the South" was trending on Twitter on Friday soon after the news broke.The Raptors will play out of 20,500-seat Amalie Arena, home to the Tampa Bay Lightning. General manager Bobby Webster said earlier this week that, with time ticking down to the Dec. 1 start to training camp, there were countless collective work hours spent on this decision daily, with numerous starts and stops with each location. The team had looked at several options, with Nashville and Buffalo believed to be among the possible destinations.Webster said the important factors in choosing a temporary home were the practice facility, medical facilities, and an arena that fit NBA standards — particularly with broadcast requirements — and had available dates."And then, lifestyle matters," Webster said earlier this week. "I think at some point we're asking people here to uproot their lives and go to a place that they may potentially be away from their families for six to seven months. So, we want to be respectful of that, and we want people to feel like we're going somewhere where we feel safe and they feel like they can settle in."Florida has been a COVID-19 hotspot. It had 9,085 new cases on Thursday and is third-highest in total cases among states.If COVID-19 shows signs of abating, and with a natural break in the season coming during the all-star break in early March, Webster suggested there might be "an opportunity to transition back" to Toronto."The schedule for the season, which tips off Dec. 22, is being released in two parts. The 2019 NBA champions haven't played a home game since a 99-96 loss to Charlotte on Feb. 28. A couple of days after returning from a five-game western road trip, the league shut down due to COVID-19.They're familiar with Florida. Just before the season resumed, they held a camp in Fort Myers — a sort of pre-bubble bubble. The season restarted July 30 under strict health protocols at a sealed-off complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla., and was deemed a success, with no positive coronavirus tests.The Raptors join the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps, who played most of their respective seasons south of the border.Like the Raptors, the Blue Jays appealed to the provincial and federal governments to play at home but were denied. They relocated temporarily to Buffalo. The 2019-20 NHL season also paused in March before continuing in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
As the Toronto Raptors move to Tampa, Fla., to start the NBA season, they can look to some other Canadian teams for tips on life in a temporary locale. Border restrictions forced four other Canadian clubs to relocate in 2020. Here's a look at how they fared. TORONTO BLUE JAYSLike the Raptors, the Jays wanted to play out the Major League Baseball season in Toronto. The team proposed keeping both the Jays and visiting squads at a hotel located inside their home stadium, Rogers Centre, but the federal government turned down the plan, saying it had concerns about cross-border travel. The club turned its sights to sharing a ballpark with another major league team, but several prospective hosts fell through, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Eventually the Jays settled on Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., home to their triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. The team had to upgrade the facility to MLB standards, which included installing new lighting. The work meant the Jays had to play their first five "home" games in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. Many Jays were familiar with Sahlen Field, having spent time with the Bisons before moving up to the majors. Outfielder Randal Grichuk called Buffalo the "worst case" scenario before the relocation was confirmed. Team president Mark Shapiro said that wherever the Jays landed, nothing would replace playing at home. "We move forward with no excuses," he said. "All of our alternatives are going to be imperfect.''Life on the road seemed to work for the Jays, however. The squad finished the season with a 32-28 record, including a home record of 17-9. Toronto clinched a wild-card spot in the AL East before being ousted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the playoffs. MONTREAL IMPACTA stop-and-start season saw all three Canadian Major League Soccer clubs live out of hotels and suitcases for much of 2020. The league's schedule was halted in March when COVID-19 cases ballooned across North America. Teams returned to the field in July with the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, then faced another short layoff before the Canadian trio played a nine-game series in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The final leg of the schedule saw all three clubs relocate south of the border in mid-September to finish out the season. The Impact played just four games in Montreal before moving south to Harrison, N.J., where they played "home" games at Red Bull Arena. The stadium is familiar to coach Thierry Henry, who played five seasons for the Red Bulls. Henry and his players admitted that living so far from home was difficult, especially for new dads like midfielder Samuel Piette."We would have wanted to be at home. But this is not possible for the reason (of COVID-19 border restrictions)," he said. "It is a disadvantage, everyone knows that. It's a disadvantage for Toronto, for Vancouver."The coach refused to allow the circumstances to be an excuse for some poor performances on the field, however. The Impact's play was patchy at times, resulting in a 8-13-2 regular-season record. The club's home record was 3-6-1. Still, Montreal finished ninth in the East, capturing a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. After finishing the regular-season with a 3-2 victory over D.C. United, the Impact headed home for a break. Unlike other brief sojourns back to Montreal, the team was able to train at their home facilities after MLS received permission from the federal government for clubs to do a "modified work quarantine." The Impact opened the post-season Friday night against the New England Revolution in the play-in round. TORONTO FCFor coach TFC Greg Vanney, moving to Connecticut has been an excellent experience. "For me … it's the living situation, and the field,'' he said of the club's temporary home of Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. "Those are the most important things, and so far the place that we've been staying has been phenomenal in terms of the living conditions, the food and everything has been great.'' Home to the University of Connecticut Huskies football team, Pratt & Whitney Stadium is a facility Vanney is familiar with, having played there with the U.S. national team. Hartford has been keen on hosting Canadian clubs during the pandemic. The city also made a pitch to become the Jays' outpost and was rumoured to be on the list of locales the Raptors were considering. Vanney liked the idea of having the NBA squad in town. "I don't think our hotel could accommodate both of us at the same time, but it would be great to have them nearby,'' the coach said recently. East Hartford has been good to Toronto FC.The club finished the regular season with a 13-5-5 record, including a 7-2-1 home record. Just four of those games were played in Toronto. TFC head into playoff action with the second-best record in the league. They'll play their first post-season game on Nov. 24. VANCOUVER WHITECAPSLife on the road was tough for the Whitecaps. Only the coaches of other Canadian MLS squads would truly understand what the team was going through, said 'Caps manager Marc Dos Santos. "For Canadian teams right now with COVID, to win the MLS Cup, they have to go through a kind of 'Mission Impossible' kind of role where they're going to have to grind, find solutions, never be home, always playing on the road. And we have to be incredibly strong mentally,'' he said. The Whitecaps finished out their season in Portland, playing at Providence Park. Usually, the stadium is occupied by the Timbers — the opponents in the 'Caps first "home" game in September. Vancouver lost 1-0. While the situation wasn't ideal, the club tried to make the best of their time in Oregon. They trained at the University of Portland and were the only occupants of a downtown hotel outfitted with a pool table, golf simulator, ping-pong table and video games. Teammates bonded in a unique way, said midfielder Russell Teibert, going for walks in the city and spending more time together than ever before. “We have a great setup here. I think the club’s done a great job of giving us everything we need to stay occupied," he said. “I’m sure we’re all going to miss this once this ends.” The 'Caps finished with a 9-14-0 record, including a 6-4-0 home record. The team played three games in Vancouver, only one of which saw fans in the stands. Sitting ninth in the West, the Whitecaps ended the season outside of the playoffs for the third year in a row. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
The Toronto Raptors will begin the next season playing in Tampa, Fla., after their request to play home games in Toronto was denied by the federal government. A federal source with direct knowledge confirmed to CBC News' David Cochrane that the Raptors could return to Toronto later in the season if pandemic conditions improve. In a statement, team president Masai Ujiri thanked government officials for their efforts and said the team would begin the 2020-21 season using Tampa as their home base. The season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22. "The Raptors worked diligently with public health officials at the local, provincial and federal level to secure a plan that would permit us to play our 2020-21 season on home soil and on our home court at Scotiabank Arena," Ujiri said in the statement. WATCH | Raptors to begin season in Tampa: "These conversations were productive, and we found strong support for the protocols we put forward. "Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida. We want to thank all levels of government and their public health officials for their dedication to this process, and for looking after the health of Canadians." Ujiri asks fans to 'cheer for us from afar' In the statement, Ujiri said the Raptors organization would continue to plan for a safe return to play in Toronto and remained committed to promoting and demonstrating public health measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. "They say absence makes the heart grow fonder," Ujiri said. "I'm not sure that's possible for us — we love Toronto and Canada, and we know we have the best fans in the NBA. For now, I'll ask you to cheer for us from afar, and we'll look forward to the day we are all together again." The 2019 NBA champions haven't played a home game since a 99-96 loss to Charlotte on Feb. 28. The NBA saw its 2019-20 season pause in March due to the spread of COVID-19. It resumed July 30 at a sealed-off "bubble" complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla. Like the Raptors, the Blue Jays appealed to the provincial and federal governments to play at home but were denied. They relocated temporarily to Buffalo. The 2019-20 NHL season also paused in March before continuing in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.
Toronto FC playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo has been named to Major League Soccer's Best XI for the second straight year.The 29-year-old Spaniard is the only player from a Canadian team to make the all-star squad as determined in a vote by media, MLS players and clubs' technical staff.Pozuelo, a finalist for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award, tied for the MLS lead in assists with 10 this season while finishing tied for eighth in the Golden Boot race with nine goals.The lone Toronto player to start all 23 regular-season games, Pozuelo led the league in combined goals and assists (18), chances created (70) and game-winning goals (5).Pozuelo is the fifth player in TFC history to make the Best XI, joining Dwayne De Rosario (2009, 2010), Sebastian Giovinco (2015, 2016, 2017), Justin Morrow (2017) and Victor Vazquez (2017).The attacking midfielder/forward finished his MLS debut season in 2019 with 12 goals and 12 assists.The 11 players honoured this year come from seven different clubs and seven countries. And they include all five MVP finalists: Pozuelo, Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake, Seattle midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro and forward Jordan Morris and LAFC forward Diego Rossi.Blake was recently named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. The Best XI also includes Nashville centre back Walker Zimmerman, recently chosen MLS Defender of the Year.Eight of the players named to the Best XI are first-time selections, with Blake and Zimmerman joining Pozuelo in making their second appearances. Among the seven countries represented, four are from the U.S., two from Uruguay, with one each from Colombia, Ghana, Jamaica, Peru and Spain.For the first time in league history, three homegrown players have been honoured: Philadelphia's Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie and Seattle's Morris (Seattle Sounders FC) all named to the team.At age 20 years 29 days, Aaronson is the youngest player ever selected to a Best XI.League-leading Philadelphia leads all teams with three selections. MLS Best XIGoalkeeper: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union). Defenders: Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC). Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC).Forwards: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Diego Rossi (Los Angeles FC), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders).\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
At the 2019 basketball World Cup, Canada head coach Nick Nurse repeated one rally cry: "expect to win." Over a year later, players, coaches and management within Canada Basketball appear to have heeded that message. The men's team hasn't even qualified for the Tokyo Games yet. It must win a six-team last-chance tournament in Victoria, B.C., beginning June 29 to book its first Olympic ticket since 2000. And yet, confidence and optimism abound. President and CEO Glen Grunwald said it is a realistic goal for the team to win the qualifier and medal in Tokyo. General manager Rowan Barrett said the team is no longer just "happy to be there" — it's thinking about winning. Assistant coach Nathaniel Mitchell said the crop of young players mixed with veterans expects to win. "Any time we're going to be in competition, we're thinking win. That's where we are now in Canada. There have been times in years past, many years ago, where the thought was 'Let's get in, let's compete.' I think at all levels now, when our teams are going into competition, we're thinking to win," Barrett said in an interview with CBC Sports basketball analyst Jevohn Shepherd. "And so if it's the qualifiers, we're thinking to win. And when we get to the Olympics, we're going no-holds barred directly to that podium. That's where our sights are set." WATCH | Is Canada entering golden age? Canadian NBAers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dwight Powell, RJ Barrett and Chris Boucher all said the team has what it takes to compete with the U.S. and win a gold medal. Each expressed interest in wearing the Maple Leaf this summer. "I don't see why we should shoot for anything less [than a gold medal]. We're just as good as the Americans, I think," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "They play basketball, they breathe, they eat just like we do and I feel like we do have a lot of talented players on our roster and we can compete with anybody in the world." Record number of Canadian NBAers Whether Canadian men's basketball is in its so-called golden era is questionable. Some say yes, while others argue that there's more coming. According to Rowan Barrett's projections, there could be 35-40 Canadian NBA players by 2025. This past season, 21 Canadians were on NBA rosters. "It's clear that there's something going on. I think people around the world are wondering, 'Is there something in the water up there? … I think any time you see something like this, you know that there had to be real building blocks put in place," Barrett said. There was a whole week during the NBA playoffs where Canadians dominated the league. Jamal Murray was putting up 50 points in elimination games. Lu Dort was coming out of nowhere for OKC to guard James Harden on one end and score 30 in Game 7 on the other. Steve Nash was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Outside of the U.S., no country boasted more NBA players during the 2019-20 season. "I think what the Raptors did is it sort of raised the bar, served as a catalyst, it was a role model for young players and it just really saw the basketball community, that I already think was pretty strong, explode and now you see where we're at today with the record number of Canadians in the NBA," Grunwald, the ex-Raptors general manager, said. Perhaps Canada is lacking that superstar that Greece has in Giannis Antetokounmpo, or the depth and winning culture Spain displayed in its World Cup victory. There is no history of success: Canada's played in just one Olympics since the inception of the Toronto Raptors. Player participation the key Still, the key to reaching that potential is participation. It went down like dominoes at the World Cup, when one NBAer dropping out led to another and by the time the team got to China, just Cory Joseph and Khem Birch remained. "Whatever the challenges that arrive, we're hoping now that our pool finally after all this work is large enough to sustain those blows and still be able to put together a team that is highly competitive and can perform at the highest level," Barrett said. Heading into this summer, participation will once again be the greatest barrier to success. The NBA's conference finals are scheduled to overlap with Canada's qualifying tournament, while the Finals are set to end three days before the Olympic tournament. "I know our players are very interested in playing, but obviously it has to coordinate with their own team's playoff schedule," Grunwald said. That's why Barrett's stated goal of having enough depth to withstand dropouts is important. It's why players speak about being more like the U.S. Get to the point where you're cutting NBA players from the roster, and you have something on your hands. RJ Barrett, Rowan's son, said the key is just for everyone to show up. "We just all need to be there and to play. That's it. I feel like if we get all of our talent on the floor it'll take care of itself. We have a great coach, Nick Nurse, who's proven himself already. So we've just gotta get out on the court and try to win it all," he said. Come June 29, no matter who's on the court in Victoria, you can count on the fact that that team will expect to win.