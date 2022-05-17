Inspiring Two-Year-Old With Spina Bifida Learns to Use Wheelchair

A mother in Plantation, Florida, captured inspiring footage of her son, who has spina bifida, on his life-changing journey learning to use a wheelchair.

Two-year-old Archer Jagodzinski has a condition known as myelomeningocele spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down.

But “a whole new world opened up to him” when he learned how to use his GoBro wheelchair, his mother Kassey Jagodzinski told NowThis in a recent interview, adding that “he was unstoppable.”

The toddler has gone viral on Instagram, with footage of him in his wheelchair uploaded by his mother on April 18 reaching over 38.8 million views.

“A year ago today, Archer figured out how to move his wheels back and forth,” Jagodzinski wrote in the Instagram video caption. “Now, he rolls full speed after our dogs and loves to spin in circles,” she said.

Spina bifida is a type of neural tube defect that affects the spine and may cause weakness or paralysis in the lower body, depending on the severity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that each year, about 1,427 babies are born with spina bifida in the United States. Credit: Kassey Jagodzinski via Storyful

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]