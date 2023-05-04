Inspiration Awards celebrate perseverance and self-determination
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience a mental illness each year, but fewer than half of those people seek treatment. In honor of National Mental Health Awareness month, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is launching a month-long awareness and education campaign, and they're starting by honoring people in Kern. 23ABC's Ruby Rivera attended the event and spoke with some of the nominees.