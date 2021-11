CBC

Canadian Brady Leman won the silver medal in the men's ski cross event at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in China on Saturday. The 35-year-old Calgary native came second in a three-way photo finish at the Secret Garden Resort during the Olympic test event in lead up to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Sergey Ridzik of the Russian Olympic Committee finished first. Bastien Midol of France got the bronze medal while Johannes Rohrweck of Austria did not finish the four-men race. Leman, an Olympic c