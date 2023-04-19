Inside The Numbers: Arizona's high paying tech jobs
ABC15 Data Analyst looks into the tech job market in Arizona.
Dominion had sued for $1.6 billion in damages, claiming Fox News intentionally peddled lies about the 2020 presidential election.
Shannon Stapleton/ReutersFox News waved the white flag on Tuesday, settling with Dominion Voting Systems just hours into the first day of the bombshell trial over whether the conservative cable giant showed “actual malice” when it peddled election fraud lies about the voting software firm.In a press conference shortly after the trial was halted, lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems said they’d settled for $787.5 million—roughly half of what they’d initially sought.“The truth matters, lies have co
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...
Russia has warned Europe that it faces a fresh gas crisis next winter as it scrambles to restock reserves as Vladimir Putin launches a new attempt to weaponise energy.
Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...
The judge hearing the wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew linked to a fatal film set shooting agreed Monday to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement in the case that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The New Mexico judge said the right to privacy for Hutchins' 10-year-old son overrides obligations for public disclosure and ordered that settlement documents and approval hearings be sealed in the civil lawsuit that argues that Baldwin and other film crewmembers ignored industry gun safety standards on the set of the Western film “Rust" ahead of the 2021 shooting. Baldwin, an actor and coproducer of the film, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal on the film's set outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China revealed new details of sanctions it previously announced against two U.S. weapons manufacturers Tuesday, including a ban on Chinese companies doing business with them. China imposed trade and investment sanctions in February on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles & Defense for supplying weapons to Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by China. China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement late Tuesday that the sanctions include
Gulf nations are using discounted Russian barrels in their own countries while they continue to export their oil at market rates.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's auto market, the world’s largest, is accelerating toward an electric future – leaving established global brands stuck in the slow lane. BYD’s sales in China are up almost 69% this year, giving it an 11% share of the overall car market, more than the Volkswagen brand or the Toyota brand, according to an analysis of sales data. China’s passenger car sales were down 13% in the first quarter, data from the China Passenger Car Association show.
It's a good sign that Buffett would bet $1 million on zero American depositors losing money in bank failures within the next year, Dimon said.
Just because you're a baby boomer "of retirement age" doesn't mean you're able to actually retire. Financial preparation, not age, is the key to a successful retirement. Good Question: What Is the...
Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior leadership shuffle that will see a European retail executive take over as president and CEO. Canada's largest grocer and drugstore chain said Tuesday the chief executive of Denmark’s leading grocery retailer Salling Group A/S, Per Bank, will join the company in early 2024. The hiring will see Weston step aside from the president role, which he took on in 2021 when Sarah Davis retired from the job. He wi
Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems does not require that the network do an on-air a retraction or apology, sources confirmed. In talking to reporters afterward, attorneys for Dominion suggested that the settlement sum and the proceedings up to this point held the network accountable for amplifying false allegations that the election […]
Dominion and Smartmatic have filed defamation lawsuits against people who spread baseless claims that their voting machines "stole" votes for Biden.
Retired engineers Kelly and Derek Barkey assumed they would be approved when they applied for a $50,000 home equity line of credit two years ago to fix up their new house. The Barkeys, now 56 and 59, had just sold their longtime home in Southern California and paid cash for a house worth about $850,000 near St. Louis, Missouri. They had retirement accounts worth $3 million, $500,000 in a taxable brokerage account and excellent credit scores. They were surprised when a national bank turned them d
The significant drop in lithium prices since the beginning of the year could mean cheaper electric vehicles (EVs) down the road. After soaring for two years, the price of lithium carbonate — a key ingredient in EV batteries — sank by more than 65 per cent since January, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. "Prices peaked at over $85,000 US in November," mining industry analyst Jean-Charles Cachon said, a level he deemed "unsustainable." Today, one metric tonne of the battery-grade lithiu
OTTAWA — Costco has not sought to increase its profits amid rapidly rising grocery prices in Canada, said Pierre Riel, the executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Costco Wholesale International and Canada, in front of a parliamentary committee studying food inflation. "The final price our members pay for food is dependent on many factors at each stage of the supply chain," said Riel, including farmers, processors, distributors, global commodity markets and world events. Riel, who
"Lies have consequences," says a lawyer for the voting firm about the network's false election claims.
TORONTO — Whether you're catching a flight, opening a new bank account or picking up groceries, a small group of big names takes up most of the market share. Competition Ltd. is a Canadian Press series that explores what this means for products — and prices — in the country. ——— Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Canadians from coast to coast are united inone message to telecom providers. “We pay way too much for telecom services and we want more options, full stop,” the minister