South Australia woman Dionne Biddell met an “inquisitive” koala in McLaren Flat recently, with the cute creature climbing down her tree to say hello.

Biddell said she captured the footage of her new friend on September 22. “She is very cute and it’s something that makes you smile when times are tough for so many people,” she told Storyful. Credit: Dionne Biddell via Storyful