Inmate death at MDC

WARNING: This story contains distressing details and discusses suicide:The image of Ashtyn Prosser throwing his grad cap in the air at Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont., park is one of the more challenging pictures for Kim Prosser to view."All this potential is just gone. The start of adulthood and he never made it there," she said, sitting on a bench in Wheatley, Ont. Her son was a month away from his 20th birthday when he died by suicide. "What a dynamic, amazing person to be around," she said, fu