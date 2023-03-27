Inmate dead after reported homicide at prison in Buckeye

CBC

Nerissa Quewezance has a private bedroom ready for her at a home in Saskatoon if she is released Monday. Nerissa, 48, and her sister, Odelia Quewezance, 51, were indicted on second-degree murder charges in 1994 for the death of Kamsack farmer Anthony Joseph Dolff. Both sisters were present at his death and admitted to attacking him during their trial in the 1990s, but maintain they didn't kill the 70-year-old man. On Monday, Justice Donald Layh will decide at the Court of King's Bench in Yorkton