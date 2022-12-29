Injury-plagued Avs could consider giving up on season

The Colorado Avalanche have found themselves in an injury crisis this season, including losing star men Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. The defending champions are Stanley Cup contenders if they can get healthy but should the Avs consider giving up on the year and claiming a draft lottery pick?

Video Transcript

OMAR: So if they can find--

SAM CHANG: Omar, [INAUDIBLE] might end up being a wild-card team this year.

OMAR: That's not fair. Like, that's not fair. Like, are you serious? Like--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah?

OMAR: OK, what-- oh my god. Hold on. Hold on.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: They might be--

SAM CHANG: I did see--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --healthy by that time too.

SAM CHANG: I did see an ABS fan yesterday be like, let's just throw in the towel and tag for Bedard.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, that's not fair. That's not-- that's not fair at all. That would not be fair.

SAM CHANG: But, I mean, like, if you look at Jared Bednar's press conference this week where he was going through all the injuries, it's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. They have, like--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And it's been like that since day one of the season.

SAM CHANG: I don't even know who they're icing. Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Like, Charles Hudon and Alex Galchenyuk are, like, first-line options. Like, that's how bad it is Colorado.

SAM CHANG: Yeah. Yeah.

OMAR: I mean--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Could you imagine Connor Bedard on, like, second line for the Colorado Avalanche?

OMAR: Oh my gosh.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Just like with that sick release.

OMAR: If-- OK. If Edmonton does, better and Calgary does better, and the Canucks keep winning, they could get into the bot-- man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, but, like, also, but, like, you'd have to-- essentially, if Colorado would even think about doing something like that, like, they'd basically have to say, whoever's injured right now, I don't have the full list in front of you.

OMAR: Like, on--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: They'd have to be like, OK, like, dude, you're done for this year and go from there. And also then I have to hope for Anaheim to somehow be a little bit better Chicago to stop sucking, like--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGAL: San Jose?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: There's a lot-- San Jose, there's a lot of-- things that would have to happen for Colorado to-- I mean, then again, we live in a draft-lottery world, right? So.

OMAR: Even if they move up to-- even if they get a top-three pick, like, that's possible because I think one year, didn't Dallas go from, like, 11 to-- no, not 11. No, yeah, yeah, it was 11. Didn't Dallas go from like 11 to 3 or something and then they got on Heiskanen in that year?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I mean--

OMAR: It was something like--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Miro Heiskanen's been a pretty good defense for them ever since.

OMAR: Yo. And yeah, so there are McKinnon, Manson, and Bowen Byram on injured reserve, and the land is there in hell still in LTIR. I mean, yeah, they can--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And he says-- he says Byram and Landeskog are nowhere close, and then he said today that Nichushkin has now re-injured his ankle that he had surgery on, and he's out. No timeline.

OMAR: Yo, man.

SAM CHANG: And Francouz is now-- Francouz is now also injured.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You know? I mean, I'm not saying the Colorado Avalanche should tank, but I feel-- should we start looking at take awareness in a few weeks with the Colorado Avalanche?

SAM CHANG: They lost to the Coyotes last night.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: They did.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Are we jumping too soon on that?

OMAR: I mean, but, like, if you even think of this year, they have four draft, four picks. They have their first round pick, and they don't have another pick until the fifth round.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I mean, that again, the Colorado Avalanche are in win now mode. Like, when you're in that mode, you don't necessarily, like--

OMAR: But they won.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You're like--

OMAR: They won last year. They won last year, though.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, you want to win again.

OMAR: How's that?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: They could still win again if they're healthy.

OMAR: Yeah, and you can win next year with Connor Bedard.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's true.

SAM CHANG: You could win a few more years with Conor Bedard.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You could win a few more years with Conor Bedard.

OMAR: Three ELC years with Conor Bedard?

SAM CHANG: Three.

OMAR: And--

