Injuries Reported in Shooting at Delaware Mall

At least three people were injured in a shooting at a mall in Newark, Delaware, on Saturday, April 8, state police said.

Footage by Shakia Kellam shows police entering Christiana Mall. Emergency services can be seen outside and one person is brought out from the mall on a stretcher.

Delaware State Police said the Christiana Mall was evacuated and the victims were taken to hospital. There were no public safety concerns at the mall or surrounding areas as of Saturday evening. Credit: Shakia Kellam via Storyful