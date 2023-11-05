Injured pulled from the rubble near Gaza hospital

STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location as in the vicinity of the al-Quds hospital in Gaza from the shape and position of the buildings seen in the videos, which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. It couldn't verify the date.

The statement by the Red Crescent stated that the surrounding area of the hospital was targeted with heavy airstrikes and artillery bombardment, which led to injuries among those seeking shelter inside the hospital and around it.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules the Palestinian Gaza Strip, after the militant group killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others hostage in an Oct. 7 assault in southern Israel.

The Israeli military has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault, stirring global alarm at humanitarian conditions in the enclave. Food is scarce, medical services are collapsing and Gaza health officials say more than 9,488 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas, not civilians, and that the Islamist Palestinian group is using residents as human shields.