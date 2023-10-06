Ingels Elementary says year-round program boosted student academic performance
Ingels Elementary says year-round program boosted student academic performance
Ingels Elementary says year-round program boosted student academic performance
A British Columbia author whose children's book about residential schools was temporarily banned by a United States school board says she is concerned about possible bans on Indigenous books in B.C. classrooms.Christy Jordan-Fenton lives in Fort St. John, B.C., and co-wrote Fatty Legs with her late mother-in-law, Margaret Pokiak-Fenton, an Inuvialuit knowledge keeper and residential school survivor.The acclaimed 2010 book tells the story of Pokiak-Fenton's experience and self-advocacy at the Imm
Princess of Wales will not attend Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore to help George prepare for upcoming school test
Taber’s own Tucker Pickerell was one of the chefs that cooked for the Taber’s Table long-table event held in Confederation Park on July 28. “I had an amazing time cooking for the Taber long table experience,” Pickerell said. “I have done a few other events in Lethbridge but nothing in Taber, so it was exciting to get to come back to my hometown and cook for a large crowd of familiar faces! It was wonderful to get to work side by side with some of southern Alberta’s best chefs and all the other m
Rishi Sunak announces change in secondary education during conference speech
A scientist who studies the airborne transmission of diseases, a master hula dancer and cultural preservationist, and the sitting U.S. poet laureate were among the 20 new recipients of the prestigious fellowships from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, known as “genius grants,” announced on Wednesday. MacArthur fellows receive a grant of $800,000 over five years to spend however they want. Fellows are nominated and endorsed by their peers and communities through an often yearslon
Students from both St. Anthony’s School and Greentree School participated in the annual Terry Fox Run on Wednesday, September 27. Drumheller Municipal Enforcement officers helped to keep students safe and direct traffic as students crossed North Dinosaur Trail to begin their run through the Midland community. As of Monday, October 2, St. Anthony’s students had raised just over $14,000, with Melanie Pappas’ kindergarten class winning the pizza party for raising the highest amount per classroom of
The proposal could cause hundreds of students to switch from attending a year-round school to a traditional calendar next year.
BOSTON (AP) — Dartmouth College lawyers argued Thursday that the Ivy League school’s basketball players should not be considered employees because they are unpaid members of a money-losing program whose need-based scholarships don’t depend on their participation or talent. In a National Labor Relations Board hearing to determine whether the team should be allowed to unionize, school attorney Joe McConnell said that the classification of the players as “student-athletes” — whatever its merits for
The Orioles are days away from taking on the Texas Rangers in the playoffs. Now some lucky teachers will get to see the action in person. On Thursday the team and Dunkin Donuts surprised teachers and staff at Pleasant Plains Elementary in Towson with free coffee and Dunkin gift cards. https://www.wmar2news.com
(Reuters) -The group that successfully challenged race-conscious college admissions policies at the U.S. Supreme Court sued the U.S. Naval Academy on Thursday, its second lawsuit opposing affirmative action in U.S. military academies. Students for Fair Admissions, founded by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum, filed a federal lawsuit against the Annapolis, Maryland-based Navy school weeks after it launched a similar case against the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The relief is the result of “fixes” to existing programs, according to the White House.
An arbitration board has ruled that the University of Prince Edward Island was in breach of P.E.I.'s Occupational Health and Safety Act two years ago when it failed to inform staff about plans to have international students self-isolate on campus at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.The three-person board issued its ruling last week in response to two grievances filed by the UPEI Faculty Association (UPEIFA).The arbitrators said university administrators should have told staff when the student
The Biden administration announced a new round of student loan relief Wednesday that will wipe away $9 billion in debt for 125,000 Americans, as payments restart following a three-year break during the pandemic.
Jill Wine-Banks flagged a major flaw with the former president's new ploy.
Kate Moss attended a Clooney Foundation event in a naked dress, flaunting her epic abs, butt, and legs while freeing the nipple. She does yoga and Pilates.
“One can of bear spray had been fully discharged but this bear was not to be deterred," reported the deceased man's uncle
Of course, it wasn't intentional on her part.
Desiree Castaneda pleaded guilty to child neglect
Mike Segar/ReutersDonald Trump has voluntarily dismissed his $500 million federal lawsuit against his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, claiming that he’s too busy right now to continue pursuing the case.In a rambling statement, Trump’s campaign specified that Trump found it a bigger priority to be campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday than to be deposed for the Cohen lawsuit. “Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is sche
The former White House aide couldn't stop laughing as she answered Jimmy Kimmel's question about Trump's ketchup habits.