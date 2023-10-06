Ingels Elementary says year-round program boosted student academic performance

Local Journalism Initiative

Taber’s own Tucker Pickerell was one of the chefs that cooked for the Taber’s Table long-table event held in Confederation Park on July 28. “I had an amazing time cooking for the Taber long table experience,” Pickerell said. “I have done a few other events in Lethbridge but nothing in Taber, so it was exciting to get to come back to my hometown and cook for a large crowd of familiar faces! It was wonderful to get to work side by side with some of southern Alberta’s best chefs and all the other m