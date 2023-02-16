Information war: Moscow’s messaging puts France on the back foot in Africa

Russia’s foreign minister is coming off a barnstorming tour of the African continent, which included Mali, where coup leaders have kicked out the French and replaced them with Wagner mercenaries. The same scenario has already unfolded in the Central African Republic, and Mali’s neighbor Burkina Faso could be next to welcome the Russians.

Why did France lose influence so fast in these former colonies? Why is Paris finding it so hard to counter conspiracy theories that include claims of collusion with jihadist insurgents - claims that are blatantly baseless but which Moscow is only too happy to relay?

“It’s only a movie.” That’s what they must be saying in Hollywood after France’s defence minister took to Twitter to blast the depiction of his armed forces in the latest “Black Panther” movie. Is Sebastien Le Cornu right or wrong to complain about a superhero flic set in a make-believe African country?

We also take a look at the long run: old and new alliances come and go, but how deep are the ties that bind Africa to Moscow when you compare with the trade the continent does with China, Europe, the United States, and India?

