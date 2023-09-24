Infant safe and healthy after being left in a Hobbs baby box

The Independent

A woman with two sets of DNA in her body says she could frame her brother by leaving blood he donated to her at a crime scene.Ananya Bashyam, 24, is a 'chimera' as her body is an organism that contains at least two different sets of DNA.She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - a type of blood cancer - in October 2021.Her brother, Chaitanya, 21, a college student, saved her life by donating bone marrow in July 2023 – transfusing his new cells into her and replacing hers.This means Ananya now has two sets of DNA – the blood of her brother and the rest of the DNA in her body is hers – also known as a chimera. Source: SWNS