Infant safe and healthy after being left in a Hobbs baby box
Infant safe and healthy after being left in a Hobbs baby box
Infant safe and healthy after being left in a Hobbs baby box
The next time you're baking up a tray of chocolate chip cookies, consider busting out your salt shaker. You might be surprised by how much they're enhanced.
The DASH diet is designed to reduce high blood pressure and has been deemed healthier than the Mediterranean diet by some experts.
Public health officials say the number of COVID-19 infections is climbing again — just in time for respiratory virus season in the fall and winter, when respiratory syncytial virus and influenza also come on the scene. Health Canada recently authorized an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, thattargets the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant circulating now. The federal government is sending the new vaccine out to the provinces and territories, which are in charge of rolling it out to
ReutersIn a letter sent on Friday, Mayor Dan Gelber of Miami Beach laid into presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, saying the governor’s advice to Florida residents under 65 to avoid the newly available COVID vaccine is “entirely based on the politics of the Republican primary and not on what’s best for [his] Florida constituents.”“I have seen politicians do many things I thought were expedient, political, or simply gutless,” Gelber wrote to DeSantis, “These days, people expect as much. But urging
Grab her go-to joggers just in time for fall.
Adding these foods to your diet can help lower cholesterol, reduce plaque buildup in your arteries, and lower your risk of developing heart disease.
Improve your heart health with these healthy, colorful good-for-you foods. Plus, find out the specific benefits in the healthiest fruits and vegetables.
A recent report reveals that the symptoms of menopause have a direct impact on women's job performance. Experts say that while menopause can occur in a woman's 50s, symptoms may start earlier. Katherine Ward reports.
A woman with two sets of DNA in her body says she could frame her brother by leaving blood he donated to her at a crime scene.Ananya Bashyam, 24, is a 'chimera' as her body is an organism that contains at least two different sets of DNA.She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - a type of blood cancer - in October 2021.Her brother, Chaitanya, 21, a college student, saved her life by donating bone marrow in July 2023 – transfusing his new cells into her and replacing hers.This means Ananya now has two sets of DNA – the blood of her brother and the rest of the DNA in her body is hers – also known as a chimera. Source: SWNS
From suffering with adult acne to fertility issues, these stars have been candid about their struggles dealing with polycystic ovary syndrome
The Nova Scotia government is in the process of installing 131 permanent signs to warn people about ticks as cases of Lyme disease and anaplasmosis continue to rise."We're really excited about this initiative because it will help people who are being active and outdoors in Nova Scotia to have really front of mind, when they go into those areas, that there's actions they can take right there and then that will reduce their chance of getting a tick-borne disease," said Dr. Jennifer Cram, a regiona
A new weight loss jab is twice as effective as its rivals in helping some dieters shed the pounds, new research suggests.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeons have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man in a bid to prolong his life – only the second patient to ever undergo such an experimental feat. Two days later, the man was cracking jokes and able to sit in a chair, Maryland doctors said Friday. The 58-year-old Navy veteran was facing near-certain death from heart failure but other health problems meant he wasn’t eligible for a traditional heart transplant, according to doctors at University of Maryland Medicine. Whi
For decades an anti-abortion stance was the standard for GOP presidential nominees but since the fall of Roe v Wade, candidates have had to balance remaining loyal to the party without isolating a majority of voters. How will their stance affect their campaigns? Ariana Baio reports
In a recent forecast, BMO Capital Markets has predicted the global market for innovative weight-loss drugs, such as Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) A/S's Ozempic and Wegovy, to reach $100 billion by 2035. This projection follows an increase in patient recognition of the efficacy of these medications.
There's one potentially nerve-wracking milestone that everyone forgets to mention.
After the government announced a five-year suicide prevention strategy and prepares to launch a national investigation in mental health services next month, one patient explains why NHS care is failing her.
Dr. Simone Wildes, Infectious Disease Specialist at South Shore Health, answers your questions about COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines.
Sharon Osbourne recently spoke out about her use of Ozempic to lose 30 pounds. She's no longer on the drug, but see what the celebrity said of her weight loss.
A healthy diet and exercise aren't enough for a long life — you need good relationships and plenty of social interaction too, an expert said.