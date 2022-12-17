Infant and man dead, woman injured after crash in Gilbert

Reuters Videos

STORY: (Miles Pitcher, 17-year-old) “I'm applying testo gel, it’s the bottle version and all it does is it's synthetic testosterone and it absorbs into my bloodstream through the muscles. And then I get testosterone.”Miles Pitcher usually applies his testosterone gel every morning before heading to school.Having been assigned female at birth, he’s identified as male since he was 14.He came out as transgender to his parents in 2020.(Connie Pitcher, Miles' mother)“So when he came out as trans to me I was like ‘oh! ok’. But i didn’t really understand it.”(Miles Pitcher, 17-year-old)“We literally just all of us sat there and talked about it and that's when the baby boy name website came up.”Miles and his mother searched for a new name together.(Connie Pitcher, Miles' mother)“Jeff, Tiberius and, Steve.. Some of the most random names, but it really lightened the mood.”Soon after this, a doctor referred Miles to a youth gender clinic known as The Tavistock.Miles thought he may get counselling and puberty blockers – drugs that pause puberty.As he waited to hear from the clinic, he began his social transition:dressing like a boy, using male pronouns.He started taking a contraceptive pill to limit the frequency of his periods.He started to wear a binder to conceal his breasts and, on occasion, padding known as a packer inside his underwear to give the look of male genitalia.Years later, he is still waiting.Having heard nothing from The Tavistock, he contacted them earlier this year to ask about his referral.They had no record of it.(Miles Pitcher, 17-year-old) “When they were like, ‘We have nothing on file for you and we've got no referrals or anything.’ It kind of just broke my heart, really.”The Tavistock declined to comment on individual cases, but director of its youth gender clinic, Polly Carmichael, said in a statement that it had been an “exceptionally challenging couple of years for our patients and their families." Miles is not alone.He's one of at least 8,000 young people in England and Wales waiting to receive transgender care from the NHS – Britain’s state-funded National Health Service.That's according to a Reuters review of NHS documents.The UK government had promised an overhaul of the youth gender care systemafter it was deemed inadequate by England’s regulator of health and social care.Some clinicians had complained that The Tavistock – England’s only state-run youth gender clinic – was too quick to offer medical treatments to young people. Families said its huge waiting lists were unsafe and transgender rights advocates have asked the British High Court to rule that they are unlawful. The new plan – announced by the NHS – was to close The Tavistock and replace it with regional centers to better accommodate a fast-growing patient population.But the reality is already falling short of those ambitions, hobbled by a toxic political climate.More than 1,500 recently referred young people are being kept on a new waiting list for the future centers, with no sense of when they’ll be treated, NHS sources told Reuters.The NHS told Reuters it is expanding healthcare services for young trans people, and is also working on better supporting those on the waiting list. Dr Marci Bowers, a gender surgeon and president of the world’s leading transgender health organization, WPATH, told Reuters that barriers to transgender care are going up after 20 years trying to reduce them. [Marci Bowers, Gender surgeon]“When you're treating a young person, there is, it feels like a greater weight of responsibility to get it right. So you do want to get it right. You don't want a person who's going to go through life unhappy. But we as clinicians, we see these patients every day.” (Miles Pitcher)“It sounds extreme, but it's like the NHS has kind of failed me as a trans person because I feel like I'm just left in like a limbo of no one really knows what to do.”Eventually, Miles looked elsewhere for help.It took just one week after Miles’s first full online appointment for an online clinic, GenderGP to agree to prescribe testosterone.Its prescribing doctors are all based overseas and regulated within their home countries.But – its British founders have both been sanctioned by official medical tribunals for gender care they provided since setting up their online clinic in 2015. (Miles Pitcher)“It was a lot of research into them because of a lot of the news articles surrounding them.”Michael Webberley was struck off the medical register while Helen was suspended.Neither currently do clinical work for GenderGP. Both deny that they failed their patients and appealed, although Michael’s appeal was dismissed by the High Court in December. (Helen Webberley, Co-founder of GenderGP)“We should provide trans health care in the same way that we provide all health care. And that means all ages, all colours, all genders, all sexualities, all abilities. You know, everybody needs health care. So to kind of partition off the young people and say you don't need this care would be absurd.”Miles, a keen rugby player, is attracted to boys and hopes to study archaeology at university.While he and his parents say they are happy with GenderGP,they worry the lack of NHS care will lead young people to unscrupulous online providers or even to self-medicate.(Miles Pitcher)“I think with all of the review and everything, they need to remember that people aren't just numbers, that all these people in the waiting list are actual like children.”