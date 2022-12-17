Infant and man dead, woman injured after crash in Gilbert
Officials say an infant and a 22-year-old man died in a crash near Recker and Elliot roads Friday afternoon.
STORY: (Miles Pitcher, 17-year-old) “I'm applying testo gel, it’s the bottle version and all it does is it's synthetic testosterone and it absorbs into my bloodstream through the muscles. And then I get testosterone.”Miles Pitcher usually applies his testosterone gel every morning before heading to school.Having been assigned female at birth, he’s identified as male since he was 14.He came out as transgender to his parents in 2020.(Connie Pitcher, Miles' mother)“So when he came out as trans to me I was like ‘oh! ok’. But i didn’t really understand it.”(Miles Pitcher, 17-year-old)“We literally just all of us sat there and talked about it and that's when the baby boy name website came up.”Miles and his mother searched for a new name together.(Connie Pitcher, Miles' mother)“Jeff, Tiberius and, Steve.. Some of the most random names, but it really lightened the mood.”Soon after this, a doctor referred Miles to a youth gender clinic known as The Tavistock.Miles thought he may get counselling and puberty blockers – drugs that pause puberty.As he waited to hear from the clinic, he began his social transition:dressing like a boy, using male pronouns.He started taking a contraceptive pill to limit the frequency of his periods.He started to wear a binder to conceal his breasts and, on occasion, padding known as a packer inside his underwear to give the look of male genitalia.Years later, he is still waiting.Having heard nothing from The Tavistock, he contacted them earlier this year to ask about his referral.They had no record of it.(Miles Pitcher, 17-year-old) “When they were like, ‘We have nothing on file for you and we've got no referrals or anything.’ It kind of just broke my heart, really.”The Tavistock declined to comment on individual cases, but director of its youth gender clinic, Polly Carmichael, said in a statement that it had been an “exceptionally challenging couple of years for our patients and their families." Miles is not alone.He's one of at least 8,000 young people in England and Wales waiting to receive transgender care from the NHS – Britain’s state-funded National Health Service.That's according to a Reuters review of NHS documents.The UK government had promised an overhaul of the youth gender care systemafter it was deemed inadequate by England’s regulator of health and social care.Some clinicians had complained that The Tavistock – England’s only state-run youth gender clinic – was too quick to offer medical treatments to young people. Families said its huge waiting lists were unsafe and transgender rights advocates have asked the British High Court to rule that they are unlawful. The new plan – announced by the NHS – was to close The Tavistock and replace it with regional centers to better accommodate a fast-growing patient population.But the reality is already falling short of those ambitions, hobbled by a toxic political climate.More than 1,500 recently referred young people are being kept on a new waiting list for the future centers, with no sense of when they’ll be treated, NHS sources told Reuters.The NHS told Reuters it is expanding healthcare services for young trans people, and is also working on better supporting those on the waiting list. Dr Marci Bowers, a gender surgeon and president of the world’s leading transgender health organization, WPATH, told Reuters that barriers to transgender care are going up after 20 years trying to reduce them. [Marci Bowers, Gender surgeon]“When you're treating a young person, there is, it feels like a greater weight of responsibility to get it right. So you do want to get it right. You don't want a person who's going to go through life unhappy. But we as clinicians, we see these patients every day.” (Miles Pitcher)“It sounds extreme, but it's like the NHS has kind of failed me as a trans person because I feel like I'm just left in like a limbo of no one really knows what to do.”Eventually, Miles looked elsewhere for help.It took just one week after Miles’s first full online appointment for an online clinic, GenderGP to agree to prescribe testosterone.Its prescribing doctors are all based overseas and regulated within their home countries.But – its British founders have both been sanctioned by official medical tribunals for gender care they provided since setting up their online clinic in 2015. (Miles Pitcher)“It was a lot of research into them because of a lot of the news articles surrounding them.”Michael Webberley was struck off the medical register while Helen was suspended.Neither currently do clinical work for GenderGP. Both deny that they failed their patients and appealed, although Michael’s appeal was dismissed by the High Court in December. (Helen Webberley, Co-founder of GenderGP)“We should provide trans health care in the same way that we provide all health care. And that means all ages, all colours, all genders, all sexualities, all abilities. You know, everybody needs health care. So to kind of partition off the young people and say you don't need this care would be absurd.”Miles, a keen rugby player, is attracted to boys and hopes to study archaeology at university.While he and his parents say they are happy with GenderGP,they worry the lack of NHS care will lead young people to unscrupulous online providers or even to self-medicate.(Miles Pitcher)“I think with all of the review and everything, they need to remember that people aren't just numbers, that all these people in the waiting list are actual like children.”
In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Dec. 16 ... What we are watching in Canada ... Canadians who don't file their tax returns are sometimes shocked to find out how much money they're owed by the government for years of missed benefits, says the head of a non-profit organization working to build financial literacy among low-income people. Prosper Canada CEO Elizabeth Mulholland sa
It’s the week before Christmas and people around Britain are wondering warily whether any family grievances will play out at the dinner table. Add to this a global media spotlight, a gripping Netflix documentary and the future of the British monarchy and the result is explosive to say the least.
The West Coast could at any moment face disasters that could kill thousands of people and forever change the lives of millions more, experts say.
At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h
CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining fellow linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps), Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and Sione Takitaki (knee), whose seasons also ended prematurely. A second-round draft
TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i
The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF
CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last
Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last
On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.
It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.
Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed a silver medal in the women's ski cross big final while teammate Reece Howden followed suit on the men's side on Monday in World Cup action in Arosa, Switzerland. Thompson, from Whistler, B.C., duplicated her result from last Thursday's season opener in Val Thorens, France, where she was edged by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final. "Feels great to be back on the podium," a pleased Thompson told Alpine Canada. "I had good, fast starts all day except in the fi