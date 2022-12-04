Indonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts, Sending Gas and Ash Skyward

The Semeru volcano in East Java, Indonesia, erupted on December 4, sending huge clouds of ash into the sky, according to government officials.

Indonesia’s Multiplatform Application for Geohazard Mitigation and Assessment (MAGMA) said Mount Semeru erupted early Sunday.

The height of the ash column observed was 1,500 meters above the peak and 5,176 meters above sea level, MAGMA said.

The National Disaster Management Agency warned residents not to carry out any activities in the southeastern sector along Besuk Kobokan, 13 km from the summit. This footage shared by the agency shows the thick plumes of ash in East Java. Credit: BNPB Indonesia via Storyful

