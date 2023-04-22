Indonesia's Muslims celebrate post-COVID Eid with prayers

STORY: Worshippers prayed at the historical Dutch port of Sunda Kelapa, with many feeling relieved because they were able to celebrate freely with their loved ones after the pandemic.

"Regarding Eid prayers, I'm very happy that we're free (of COVID restrictions) now," Laila, who goes by one name like many Indonesians, told Reuters. "It's both happy and sombre for me."

Eid al-Fitr, the biggest Muslim festival, marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Many Indonesian Muslims celebrate the day by attending morning prayers and visiting cemeteries and homes of their relatives after.