Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Continues to Erupt

Ash continued to billow from Mount Merapi in central Java on Tuesday, March 14, following an initial eruption on Saturday which forced authorities to halt tourism and mining activities in the area.

Sped-up footage released by Indonesia’s Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG) shows pyroclastic material sliding down the side of the volcano. The flow covered a distance of about a mile, the center said.

Local media reported police provided masks to residents of local villages affected by volcanic ash on Tuesday.

Mount Merapi previously erupted in 2020 and is the most active of Indonesia’s 130 volcanoes.

In 2010, a major eruption killed 353 people and displaced 20,000 residents. Credit: BPPTKG via Storyful