Indonesia's Marapi Volcano Erupts, Trapping Mountain Climbers

Indonesia’s Marapi volcano erupted on Sunday, December 3, spewing ash up to 3,000 meters, according to the country’s disaster management agency BNPB.

The eruption at the West Sumatra volcano occurred at 2:54 pm local time, officials said, sending ash clouds to surrounding districts.

BNPB said on Monday morning, that rescue operations were underway for at least 28 mountain climbers who were trapped on Mount Marapi after the eruption.

A total of 47 climbers were to “affected by the eruption of Mount Marapi,” BNPB said. 19 of those climbers were successfully rescued. Credit: @BudiNafa via Storyful