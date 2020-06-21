Indonesian Volcano Spews Towering Column of Ash and Gas

A column of ash and gas as high as six kilometres erupted from the Mount Merapi volcano in Indonesia on June 21.

Local news reported that there were two eruptions within 15 minutes of each other. Ash was said to have “blanketed several villages on the main island of Java”.

Nur Kholis said he filmed this footage at a mine located on the slopes of Mount Merapi. He told Storyful: “I was quite surprised and also cautious,” but, he said, similar eruptions have occurred often.

“Most importantly we complied with the safety distance protocol from the peak set by the relevant government and now I have moved to safety,” he wrote.

Mount Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 reportedly killed 353 people. Credit: Nur Kholis via Storyful