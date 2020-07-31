Indonesian Muslims mask up for Eid

As the world's most populous Muslim country struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus, worshippers were advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the prayers. The country's religious ministry also advised mosques to shorten the praying ceremony.

Most of the mosques in the city also cancelled this year's sacrificial ceremony. Instead, the donated sheep, goats and cows will be slaughtered in abattoirs before being distributed to the poor.

"This year's Eid al-Adha is very different from the previous years because we need to follow health protocols as we perform prayers, like maintain social distancing, we cannot stand close to each other or greet people. Another measure which I think is good is that we have to bring our own praying gears, so this is definitely different, and there are lesser worshippers," said 30 year old worshipper, Devita Ilhami.