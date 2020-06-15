Indonesian Air Force Plane Reported Crashed Into Residential Area

An Indonesian Air Force plane reportedly crashed into the village of Kubang Jaya in the Kampar region on June 15.

Local media reported that the pilot survived the crash and no other casualties were reported, although military officials were yet to confirm details of the incident. The aircraft was reported to have taken off from a base in nearby Pekanbaru.

These videos show the burning wreckage of a plane in Kubang Jaya, with men in military uniforms visible in the footage. Credit: aay_id via Storyful