Indonesia is road-testing 40% palm oil biodiesel

STORY: The world’s biggest producer of palm oil wants to mix it into fuel for everything from cars to jets

Indonesia already mandates all diesel must contain at least 30% palm oil - the highest compulsory blend in the world

Now it is aiming to cut its reliance on gasoline imports and soak up excess palm oil supplies

So two new types of biodiesel with even more palm oil are being assessed

One contains 40% FAME (fatty acid methyl esters) and the other 30% FAME and 10% green diesel refined from palm oil

Both will be tested on 12 of the most popular passenger cars and commercial vehicles

The impact on everything from engine power to emission levels will be checked to reassure users

Some fear palm oil blends can corrode engine seals and even solidify at cold temperatures