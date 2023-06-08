Indonesia to deport Australian accused of assault

STORY: An immigration official said Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones would be placed in immigration detention in Meulaboh city while waiting for travel arrangements to be finalised by the Australian embassy.

Risby-Jones, 23, was detained in late April after police accused him of assaulting several people near a surf resort in Aceh province while drunk. The case did not go to court after he apologised to the victims, with officials saying he also reached a settlement with one of them.