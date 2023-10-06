Indo-Tibetan Police Rescue Victims Stranded in Sikkim Flooding

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said they initiated a rescue mission on October 6 in the Indian Himalayas in response to flash floods, evacuating dozens of people.

The ITBP evacuated 68 people who had been stranded in north Sikkim for the past three days, police said.

This footage shows border police hoisting a person out of a rocky gully where floodwaters are raging.

The flash flood resulted from a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in northern Sikkim, as reported by Asian News International.

Reuters reported, citing officials, at least 42 deaths and nearly 150 people missing. Credit: Indo-Tibetan Border Police via Storyful