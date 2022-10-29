IndiGo Flight Evacuated After Engine Catches Fire At Delhi Airport

An IndiGo aircraft was grounded after its engine caught fire during take off from the Delhi Airpot on October 28, the airline said.

Footage taken by a passenger on the Bangalore-bound flight shows sparks fly from the right wing as the plane safely landed back on the tarmac around 10 pm.

“The flight experienced an engine stall during take off roll. The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay,” the airline wrote in a reply on Twitter.

Airport officials said a detailed investigation of the incident will be carried out to determine why the engine caught fire, according to news reports. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful