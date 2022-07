Storyful

A Philippines resident was stunned to see waves rolling in the swimming pool at her home, as a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck the Philippines on July 27.Footage by Norma Durado Palay shows the water in her pool sloshing around due to the quake. She said the video was filmed in Burgos in Isabela province.Officials said at least four people were killed and at least 60 others were injured after the earthquake struck around 8:45 am.The earthquake was felt in thousands of neighborhoods and more than a dozen cities across 15 provinces, according to the Philippine government. Credit: Norma Durado Palay via Storyful