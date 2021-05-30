India's RBI infield single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jonathan India brings in Tyler Stephenson and extends the Reds' early lead with an RBI infield single to third base, making it 3-0 in the top of the 1st inning
Jonathan India brings in Tyler Stephenson and extends the Reds' early lead with an RBI infield single to third base, making it 3-0 in the top of the 1st inning
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is confident that his team will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Until he faced Andujar on Sunday, Thiem had never lost in the first round at Roland-Garros.
Osaka could face a tournament default or a Grand Slam suspension if she continues ignore her media obligations.
At least seven teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Julio Jones
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the overtime winner as the Canadiens edged the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday to force a seventh and deciding game.
The Jazz closed out their win against Memphis on a 14-2 run to win Game 3.
Contract negotiations between the Oilers and pending UFA centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have reportedly gotten "mangled" over recent weeks.
Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.
A smattering of Leafs and Canadiens fans paid an exorbitant amount of cash to be part of the first indoor sports crowd in Canada since the pandemic began.
Toronto Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo interrupted a media conference to make sure he didn't miss a big family milestone.
Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Georgia on Saturday on multiple domestic violence charges.
Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.
ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini cut Paris Saint-Germain forward Moise Kean and six other players from his provisional squad for the upcoming European Championship. Mancini named a 28-man squad on Sunday and a further two players will have to be removed ahead of the announcement of the final 26-man list by the deadline of midnight on Tuesday. Kean was slated to be third choice at center forward behind Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti but he struggled in Friday's 7-0 win over San Marino. Mancini said after the match that Kean, who moved to PSG on loan from Everton, received a knock early on and was in pain when he exited after the first half. Alessio Cragno, Cristiano Biraghi, Manuel Lazzari, Gaetano Castrovilli, Vincenzo Grifo and Giacomo Raspadori were also left out along with Kean. Chelsea players Jorginho and Emerson were added to the group after they were left out of last week's 33-man list as they were preparing for the Champions League final against Manchester City. Italy is in Group A with Turkey, Switzerland and Wales for the European Championship. The opening game of the tournament features Italy against Turkey in Rome on June 11. Italy will also host the Czech Republic on Friday in a friendly. The Azzurri are on a 26-match unbeaten run. SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino). Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta). Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain). Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Matteo Politano (Napoli). ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
TORONTO — Nick Foligno still believes.The same goes for Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and the rest of the Toronto Maple Leafs.Believing, however, is one thing. Doing is something different entirely.Toronto is left with zero room for error ahead of Monday's decisive Game 7 in its first-round playoff series with Montreal after failing to match the Canadiens' intensity and desire twice in 48 hours.The Leafs had two opportunities to change their own narrative and bury a wounded opponent. But a tortured fan base instead watched as the Canadiens were allowed off the mat thanks to a lack of killer instinct that's been a worrying hallmark for this ultra-talented group.Up 3-1 in the series with an opportunity to clinch, the Leafs were stuck in neutral early in Game 5 at home. They fell behind 3-0 before rallying to tie and eventually losing in overtime. Still ahead 3-2 heading to Montreal — where 2,500 fans were allowed inside the Bell Centre for the first Canadian NHL crowd since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Leafs promised things would be different.They weren't.Montreal again came out with guns blazing before that small, boisterous crowd that sounded like a full house against timid, unsure Toronto. The Canadiens scored twice in the third period to go up 2-0 before the Leafs again flipped a switch and responded with two of their in the final nine minutes of regulation.Toronto dominated OT, outshooting Montreal 13-2. But the calm, cool Carey Price held the fort with a number of big saves before Jesperi Kotkaniemi took advantage of a turnover to send the series to a seventh game."It's time for the words to stop, the cliches to stop," Foligno said in the wake of his team's most recent setback following a personal three-game injury absence. "It's time to put it all on line."I have no doubt going to battle with these guys that we'll do that."Toronto fans are decidedly less optimistic. And history gives them plenty of reasons to be.The Leafs' last series win came 17 years ago — 6,250 days by the time they hit the ice Monday — against the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 the 2004 Eastern Conference quarterfinals.Toronto, which dominated this season's Canadian-based North Division, failed to make the playoffs seven straight years on the heels of the 2004-05 lockout before returning to the postseason in 2012-13. The Leafs led the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the third period of Game 7 to set the stage for a jaw-dropping collapse.There would be three more seasons of missing the playoffs - Toronto bottomed out in 2015-16 but was rewarded with the No. 1 pick to select Matthews — before a return in 2016-17.The young, upstart Leafs bowed out to the Washington Capitals that spring. But expectations were much higher the next two years when Toronto fell to Boston twice more in seven games.The inconsistent Leafs were also eliminated from last summer's post-season bubble by the Columbus Blue Jackets in a five-game set that went the distance.In all, Toronto has lost seven straight contests where it could have eliminated an opponent. That includes six since 2018 with the core of Matthews, Marner and William Nylander."We've been on the other end of the stick in these do-or-die games," Matthews said. "We'd obviously like to rewrite that script. We have great opportunity come Monday."We'll be ready."Toronto added grit, leadership and experience in hopes of rectifying the issues identified in past playoff failures. But it desperately needs more out of Marner and Matthews, especially with captain John Tavares out.The dynamic duo put up gaudy offensive numbers in the 56-game regular season — Matthews won the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL's goal-scoring leader, while Marner was a point better than his linemate to sit fourth in the league. But they've combined to score just once in the playoffs.The underlying numbers suggest they're doing their part. The puck just isn't going in.The scoresheet, series ledger and eye test all suggest otherwise."We've got to make sure we're better," Marner said. "Nothing we can do now. Just got to make sure we're ready for Game 7."Look forward to it."The Leafs are 11-1 all-time when leading a series 3-1 and 7-1 at home in Game 7. But it's hard to ignore the mounting pressure on a group that will face the toughest questions of their careers if Toronto once again fades feebly into the night."You have to ignore it," said head coach Sheldon Keefe, in the top job since partway through last season. "I don't think pressure has anything to do with it at this stage. I don't think that's a factor. "The games have gotten harder, Montreal has played better and we haven't dealt with it."The Leafs were unable to overcome back-to-back Nazem Kadri playoff suspensions in 2018 and 2019 — Toronto led the latter 3-2 with a chance to clinch at home — before an injury to defenceman Jake Muzzin was a key factor in last summer's defeat to Foligno's Blue Jackets.With more depth in 2021, Toronto lost Tavares to a concussion and knee injury following a scary collision in Game 1. Muzzin appeared to pull his groin Saturday and could miss Monday's winner-take-all finale at Scotiabank Arena.Looking to rally from 3-1 down to win a series for the third time in franchise history, the Canadiens insist the mounting angst on the other side isn't a focus.But there's little doubt they know it's there."We're thinking about the next game," Montreal captain Shea Weber said. "We've given ourselves a chance to play for the series, and that's all we could ask."We have belief."So does Toronto, but actions will be that matters."Don't worry about what the fans are saying," Foligno said of the message ahead of a Game 7 that could define this roster. "Sometimes this is what catapults you. It's hard for the fan base to hear right now but we are going to come and have the mindset that we're going to win a hockey game."With the odds, with this team ...that's what's going to get done."They have one last chance.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Damian Warner ran to victory in the 1,500 metres to cap a Canadian record performance in decathlon at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria, where he became the first person to win a sixth title. The London, Ont., native collected a season world-leading 8,995 points to surpass the 8,795 he collected at the event in 2018. Teammate Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., finished second in a personal-best 8,534, while Thomas Van der Plaetsen of Belgium was third with 8,430 points, also a PB. WATCH | Warner claims world best, Canadian record in long jump:
MIAMI (AP) — Not even an hour into the offseason, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead. There was no run to the NBA Finals this year for the Miami Heat, not even a single playoff victory for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. And when it was over, when Miami’s four-game ouster by Milwaukee was complete, Butler quickly summed up the offseason plan. “We can be better,” Butler said. “We’ll be better.” The Heat don’t have a pick in this year’s draft, at least for now, and likely will have somewhere around $25 million in cap space that they can choose to use this summer. Plenty of decisions need to be made about the roster for next season, but the clear cornerstones — Butler and Bam Adebayo, whose $163 million, five-year extension begins this fall — are among the selling points to free agents. Among those who’ll likely be considered, assuming he decides to look for a new team: Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, who insists that he wants to be part of more championship runs wherever he is. “Definitely want that feeling again of getting back to the finals,” Adebayo said. There were no shortage of moments that the Heat can point to with regret this season. They lost 10 games to teams that didn’t end up making the playoffs, lost nine games they led by double figures and were wildly inconsistent. They won 11 out of 12 games in one stretch, then immediately dropped six in a row. And COVID-19 was another issue; Butler tested positive and missed 10 games, a stretch where the Heat went 2-8. “This was one of the more memorable seasons just because it was so uniquely different than anything else we’ve experienced,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Guys had to really adjust and adapt and I really commend our guys for doing that and not becoming cynical or making excuses for all the different protocols and things outside of just the competition.” Even after a season of near-constant adversity, the Heat missed having home-court advantage in Round 1 by just one game in the standings. They’re nowhere near where they want to be — it’s always about contending for titles in Miami — but they believe this summer’s work on the roster won’t require a major overhaul. “I’m appreciative that we get to call this our job, play the game that we love, being around people we enjoy being around,” Butler said. “Maybe it’ll be a little bit different next year, next season, but for this year it was fun. Through the ups and through the downs, nobody complained. You just go out there and compete, play hard, and I think we did that for the most part.” Some of what to watch for as the Heat enter the offseason: BUTLER EXTENSION There would seem to be a reasonable chance that Miami and Butler work out an extension this summer. He’s got two years left — the second year at his option — on his original four-year deal with the Heat, and with Adebayo signed for the next five seasons, taking care of Butler for future years figures to be high on the list of priorities. OLADIPO’S REHAB Victor Oladipo long wanted to play in Miami, and the Heat finally got him in a trade-deadline deal. He appeared in four games before having to shut down and finally get another surgery on the leg he injured in 2019. He won’t be ready for the start of next season — provided things start on time, at least — and it’s still unclear when he could play again. Having surgery in May means a return isn’t likely until November at the earliest. He passed on a $45 million, two-year extension from Houston and enters free agency with the market unclear, given the uncertainty on when he’ll play again. ROBINSON AND NUNN Duncan Robinson is Miami’s single-season 3-point record-holder and one of the best in the league from beyond the arc, and Kendrick Nunn has started 111 regular-season games primarily at point guard in his two Miami seasons. Both are restricted free agents, and what Miami does with its qualifying offers is something to watch this summer. DRAGIC AND IGUODALA Other than Udonis Haslem (whom the Heat would warmly welcome back for a 19th season), Goran Dragic is Miami’s longest-tenured player and the Heat hold a $19 million option on him for next season. Dragic is 35, but his per-36-minute averages this season — 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists — are roughly the same as the numbers he had during his lone All-Star season in 2017-18. Bringing him off the bench over the last couple of years might have extended his career. Andre Iguodala has a $15 million team option for next season; he spent much of this season dealing with a balky hip yet was still effective in his role, and Spoelstra raves about him. Also, the 2021 NBA Finals will be the first since 2010 that do not have either the Heat or Iguodala taking part. THE OLYMPICS Butler, Adebayo and Robinson are among the 57 names under consideration by USA Basketball for the team that it’ll take to the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. team, to be coached by Gregg Popovich, will gather in Las Vegas for training camp in early July to start getting ready and play some warm-up contests. Butler was part of the team that won gold for the U.S. at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. Asked if he’s thinking about playing in Tokyo, Butler sounded undecided. “That’s a good question,” Butler said. “That is a very good question. It’s not out of my mind just yet, but we definitely will see. I don’t know." ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury on Sunday. Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning. He stumbled and fell while rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes’ two-run double, got up and hopped home on his right leg. He had to be carried off the field. The oft-injured Quinn ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in 2013. He has a .173 batting average with two RBIs and four stolen bases in 28 games this season. His latest injury came just four days after he returned from spending three weeks on the IL with a deep cut on his right index finger. He needed nine stitches to close the cut he got while attempting a bunt. Outfielder Travis Jankowski had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Jankowski appeared in 350 major league games with San Diego and Cincinnati between 2015 and 2020, hitting .238 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
There's a full slate of four games on Sunday and it starts with the Knicks and Hawks.
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket during Manchester City’s Champions League final loss to Chelsea with less than two weeks before the start of the European Championship. The 29-year-old Belgian playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday following a collision with Antonio Rudiger. The Chelsea defender was booked for the challenge on De Bruyne, who left the field in tears at the Estadio do Dragao. De Bruyne provided an update on his condition on Sunday morning. “Hi guys just got back from the hospital,” he tweeted. “My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.” Belgium opens its Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press