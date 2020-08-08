India's Aviation Minister Visits Crash Site in Kerala

At least 18 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air India Express plane repatriating Indians stranded in the Persian Gulf crashed at Calicut Airport in the southern Indian state of Kerala on August 7, according to local press reports.

This footage shows P. K. Kunhalikutty, a member of the national parliament from Kerala, touring the crash site with Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Chief Aviation Minister. The fuselage of the plane can be seen throughout the video.

On Twitter, Minister Puri said “reasons for the mishap are being investigated.”

The flight, carrying some 190 passengers and crew, was returning from Dubai with Indians who had been stranded due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The plane skidded off the runway at Calicut Airport during heavy rain as it attempted to land on Friday evening, India Today reported. Credit: P K Kunhalikutty via Storyful