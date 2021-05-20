Indians vs. Angels Highlights

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants assurances that ownership are dedicated to winning in contract negotiations.
It's long been understood that McDavid has to be everything for the Oilers to have true success. So far this season, he's been everything and more.
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is building a strong case for American League MVP contention.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri believes this is the year the Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup.
Madison Square Garden is going to be raucous on Sunday. And it won't be the only NBA arena with more fans during the playoffs.
Antonio Brown will undergo a knee scope, and hasn't passed his physical with the Bucs yet.
Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have a chance to add to their already substantial legacies this weekend at the PGA Championship.
Trout is set to miss up to two months with a calf injury. And his teammate's AL MVP betting odds dropped precipitously as a result.
Garcia seems a popular pick because of his tantalizing odds.
With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?
The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Budweiser has thrown in an extra incentive for fans of the team that comes out of the all-Canadian division.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Josh Rojas committed an error in right field, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Mookie Betts followed with a ground-rule double after going hitless in his first three at-bats as the Dodgers capitalized on two walks and a glaring miscue by the Diamondbacks to take a 4-2 lead. Arizona has been outscored 16-4 in losing the first three games of the series. The Diamondbacks dropped their fourth in a row overall and ninth straight on the road after manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the fifth. He argued a call of runner interference on pitcher Matt Peacock, who bunted and ran inside the line going to first before getting hit in the back of his left leg by Clayton Kershaw's throw. Joe Kelly (1-0) retired the side in the seventh to earn the win. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his ninth save. Arizona opened the bottom of the seventh by issuing back-to-back walks, including one by Joe Mantiply (0-1) to Gavin Lux that put two runners on. Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols' single to right field went off the glove of Rojas, who had his back to the infield trying to make an over-the-shoulder catch. Instead, the play loaded the bases. After Austin Barnes struck out, Smith's sac fly scored Taylor and Lux as Smith reached on Rojas' error that sent Pujols to second. Betts' ground-rule double to center made it 4-2, scoring DJ Peters, who ran for Pujols, Yoshi Tsutsugo's opposite-field single in the fourth scored the Dodgers' first run, giving him his first RBI with the team since being acquired from Tampa Bay last weekend. Arizona led 2-0 on Eduardo Escobar's two-run homer in the fourth off Kershaw. The left-hander allowed two runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked one. Peacock quieted the World Series champion Dodgers in his second major league start. The right-hander gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. Peacock retired his first 10 batters. TRAINER'S ROOM Diamondbacks: Reinstated INF-OF Ketel Marte (right hamstring strain) from the injured list. He pinch-hit in the eighth. ... LHP Madison Bumgarner, who left Monday's start because of a left adductor spasm, will throw a bullpen Thursday. “He feels fantastic,” Lovullo said. UP NEXT Both teams will go with bullpen games in Thursday's series finale. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
Day 2 of the NBA play-in tournament, UNC football unveils its new rings and a wealthy businessman buys a professional soccer team with two questionable motives.
EDMONTON — The Winnipeg Jets contained the NHL's top two scorers and their goaltender Connor Hellebuyck did the rest in a 4-1 win Wednesday over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series. Hellebuyck was stellar with 32 saves. Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet with a combined six shots on goal. Dominic Toninato scored the third-period game winner for Winnipeg in its first playoff meeting with Edmonton since 1990 in their Smythe Division days. Tucker Poolman also scored and both Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler added empty-netters for the Jets. Hellebuyck stared down a barrage of shots in the final minutes as the hosts pressed for a goal. Last season's Vézina Trophy winner, who turned 28 on Wednesday, posted a 2-5 record versus the Jets in the regular season. "Today has been an exciting day for me," Hellebuyck said. "Everyone around the rink has been making me feel real happy about my birthday. This is the perfect way to celebrate it. "And I just thought it was a good team game tonight. Our details were right and I thought our offensive game came when it needed to." Edmonton's Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first playoff goal in his NHL post-season debut. Edmonton starter Mike Smith had 18 saves in the loss. No fans were allowed in Rogers Place, but Alberta Health provided an exemption for a dozen front-line health workers to attend Wednesday's game. Game 2 is Friday in Edmonton before Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Monday respectively in Winnipeg. McDavid officially earned his third Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's regular-season points leader Wednesday when the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks concluded the campaign. The 24-year-old Oilers captain finished with 33 goals and 72 assists in 56 games played, which was 21 points more than teammate and runner-up Draisaitl. Edmonton boasts the top power-play in the NHL, but didn't convert its one chance with a man-advantage Wednesday. The Oilers needed to make life Hellebuyck's life more difficult, their captain said. "I think we can do a better job being hard on him, getting bodies there," McDavid said. "We had that in spurts. Other times he was able to catch it and the play was done. "As forwards, we've got to do a better job of getting there and bringing traffic to him." "I actually didn't mind our game. I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we had the puck a lot of the night, played in their zone. Put a lot of pucks there. Just didn't find a way to get one." The Oilers went 7-3-0 compared to Winnipeg's 3-7-0 in their last 10 games of the regular season. Led by McDavid's seven goals and 15 assists, the Oilers won the season series 7-2. But the Jets brought a hard game to the opener taking away time and space from Edmonton's attack and tying up Oiler bodies and sticks. Winnipeg tallied 68 hits to Edmonton's 50. The Oilers outshot the visitors 22-14 over two periods, but the game was tied 1-1 heading into the third. "It's playoff hockey. It's going to be tight. Space is at a premium out there," Oilers head coach Dave Tippet said. "We like what we've done all year. We've got a confident group. We'll re-rack and get ready for Game 2." Hellebuyck's glove save on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to start the second period and stopping an Alex Chiasson's tip during Edmonton's power-play later in the period were difference-makers. “Our confidence is directly tied to him," Wheeler said. "The way he carries himself gives us confidence every single night and we know that goaltending means a lot this time of year." Play continued for a few seconds before the goal horn sounded on Toninato's game-winner at 10:46 of the third period. He'd tipped a Logan Stanley blast from the blue-line, but the puck flew out so quickly it wasn't immediately signalled a goal. "I thought it was initially in," Toninato said. "I actually rose my stick right away but then the play kept going. "I was like, 'Oh no, now I'm going to look kind of dumb.' And then, luckily I got back to the bench and the guys said it was in so it was a good feeling.” The 27-year-old had COVID-19 in November and spent much of the season on Winnipeg's taxi squad before making his Jets debut in the second-last game of the regular season. Poolman drew Winnipeg even to 1-1 at 11:01 of the second period when Smith didn't secure the rebound on a Wheeler shot. Poolman swept the puck underneath the Edmonton goaltender. Puljujarvi scored the first goal of the series at 8:24 in the second. Teammate Tyson Barrie's shot from the blue-line bounced off Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo for Puljujarvi to corral and thread under Hellebuyck's arm. Winnipeg out-hit Edmonton 31-19 in a goal-free first period. Edmonton's Josh Archibald delivered the biggest check of the period, however, crunching DeMelo into the boards. Notes: Wheeler's goal and assist gave him a franchise-leading 30 career playoff points … Jets forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois (undisclosed) and Nikolaj Ehlers (upper-body) were scratched Wednesday … Oilers forward Zach Kassian drew back into the lineup after sitting out 11 games with a lower-body injury. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021. The Canadian Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yuli Gurriel drove in four runs to back Zack Greinke, and the Houston Astros won for the seventh time in eight games by beating the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Wednesday night. Greinke (4-1) struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, allowing one run on four hits over eight impressive innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season. Gurriel hit a pair of two-run doubles among his four hits, Carlos Correa contributed two RBI singles and Michael Brantley also singled home a late run for Houston. The Astros pulled back within a half-game of the defending AL West champion A's in the division race — with everybody realizing it's still May and early but fully expecting these two clubs to chase each other down to the end. Houston hasn't led the West since April 8. Sean Murphy had an RBI double in the second for Oakland, coming off its major league-leading fifth walk-off win in a 6-5 victory a night earlier. Altuve, still getting booed at every chance in Oakland since the Astros' 2017-18 sign-stealing scam was exposed, extended his hitting streak to 13 games. It's his first hitting streak of 12 or more games since a career-best 19-game string during the 2017 World Series championship season. A’s righty Frankie Montas (5-3) had his three-start winning streak snapped. He allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings, struck out six and walked two. ROOKIE'S SHOT Astros right-handed pitching prospect Tyler Ivey has been called up to make his major league debut Friday against Texas. “It’s indescribable,” said the 25-year-old Ivey, who grew up in the Dallas suburb of Rowlett as a Rangers fan. “To be making my debut there, I really can’t describe it.” He’s expecting as many as 50 friends and family members in the stands. “It’ll be pretty overwhelming. It’ll be quite the experience, for sure,” said Ivey, who also had a short stint as an Astros fan more than 15 years ago. TRAINER’S ROOM Astros: Manager Dusty Baker remains hopeful of welcoming back third base coach Gary Pettis sometime in June after his absence while undergoing treatment for cancer in Southern California. "He’s making great strides. He’s hoping sometime next month," Baker said of the 63-year-old Pettis, fighting multiple myeloma. “We miss him. We just pray that he gets healed.” Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers, on the injured list with a sprained elbow, isn't ready to play catch yet. "He hasn’t thrown yet. He’s still doing strengthening stuff," manager Bob Melvin said. “We’re still a ways away with him.” ... LHP A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) is set to pitch an inning with Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, while LHP Jesús Luzardo (hairline fracture in his pinkie) will throw with the A's. He is likely to need some innings with Las Vegas before returning, too. UP NEXT LHP Cole Irvin (3-4, 3.02 ERA) takes the mound for the A's in the series finale looking for his first victory against the Astros after going 0-2 with a 7.45 ERA in two previous matchups, both this year. Houston starts RHP Luis García (1-3, 3.34) as he tries to win consecutive outings for the first time in his career. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in game Wednesday night. The Lakers earned the seventh seed and a first-round series with the second-seeded Phoenix Suns. Golden State will host Memphis, which beat San Antonio on Wednesday, for the eighth seed Friday, with the winner facing top-seeded Utah. James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers overcame 37 points from NBA scoring champ Stephen Curry. Golden State had a chance to send it into overtime, but Kent Bazemore had a bad inbounds pass. GRIZZLIES 110, SPURS 96 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated San Antonio. Jonas Valanciunas had a season-high 23 rebounds and 23 points for Memphis. Ja Morant added 20 points and six assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points. DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay each scored 20 points as the Spurs lost their fifth straight. Dejounte Murray had his fifth triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. The Associated Press