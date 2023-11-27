Indians rally for same-sex marriage despite setback

STORY: During the parade, members of the community held up placards like “if u can, why can’t we” and rainbow-colored flags while chanting slogans.

One participant who gave his name only as Jayanta, said he hoped as more people got to know the queer community, awareness and the respect would come into the picture. Another rally-goer, Venkatesh, said he believes the fight for LGBT rights and same-sex marriage is an ongoing one, especially given India's religiously diversity.

Last month's unanimous order by the Supreme Court that declined to legalize same-sex marriage came as a huge disappointment to the community in the world's most populous country, five years after the court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex.