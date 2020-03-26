Indians practice social distancing measures during lockdown

Indians practiced social distancing on Thursday (March 26) as they stepped out amid the ongoing lockdown to buy essential items.

The scene was no different in Mumbai where devotees wearing masks stood at distance outside Mumbadevi temple to offer prayers on the second day of 'Navratri' (nine-day Hindu festival).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days and appealed people to practice social distancing to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

India has so far reported 649 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 deaths.