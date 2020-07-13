Indians demand justice amid growing evidence of police brutality
The murder of George Floyd in the US has sparked protests against police brutality around the world, including in India, where not a day goes by without reports of beatings and torture at the hands of the police. Although police brutality has long been typically condoned and even accepted as a necessary evil, Indian citizens are now beginning to demand justice amid growing evidence of police abusing their power. Our New Delhi correspondents report. Warning: this report contains graphic footage.
