Indiana Woman Pays Tribute to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce With Haunted Halloween Display

An Indiana woman’s Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired Halloween display in Zionsville received a lot of love from Swifties after she posted footage of it to her TikTok account late last month.

Michal Owens shared the video of the display, which shows giant skeletons dressed up as Swift and Kelce and holding a “Taylor Swift 2024” flag alongside skeletal version of Swift’s fans, dubbed Swifties.

“Still celebrating 1989 era this Halloween season, but had to add some Red after this weekend,” Owens wrote on TikTok.

Speaking to Storyful, Owens said she was inspired to make the display after Swift attended a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears in September.

“I made a Halloween display that included Taylor Swift and some Swifites holding a Taylor Swift banner. After she attended a Chiefs game I made one of the skeletons Travis Kelce,” Owens said. Credit: Michal Owens/@mikeyo1414 via Storyful