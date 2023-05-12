Indiana sheriff’s deputy killed in dog attack that left her son, 8, wounded
Israel has assassinated the commander of Islamic Jihad's rocket launch forces in the Gaza Strip in an overnight airstrike, dampening hopes of a swift ceasefire as fighting continued for a third day.
At least ten Russian troops have been injured in a suspected Ukrainian attack on an airfield in southern Russia, Nataliya Vasilyeva reports.
Danil Yugoslavsky had long hated Vladimir Putin. The tech worker says he protested for fair elections in Russia for several years before he left his homeland in despair in 2017 and eventually settled in Spain. Even so, he never suspected his yearning to topple the Russian president would one day see him join a far-right paramilitary group founded by a former soccer hooligan known as White Rex and march into the war in Ukraine.
China on Wednesday called on Afghanistan to reform its radical policies excluding women from education and public life and “adopt a more resolute attitude in combating terrorism.” The comments from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin came on the heels of a Pakistan-hosted mini-summit of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan that sought to promote trade and lower border tensions amid a surge of attacks inside Pakistan.
At least 1,400 people have been arrested and eight have died in violence since the former PM was held.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian citizens have handed over nearly 6,000 unregistered weapons in the first three days of a month-long amnesty period that is part of an anti-gun crackdown following two mass shootings last week, police said Thursday. Police also have received nearly 300,000 rounds of ammunition and about 470 explosive devices during the same period, the Serbian Interior Ministry said on Instagram. The effort to rid Serbia of excessive guns was launched after 17 people were killed in
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday, while Israel pressed ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 23 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians. A state-run Egyptian TV station announced that Egypt, a frequent mediator between the sides, had brokered a cease-fire. But the truce efforts appeared to falter as fighting intensified late Wednesday, with neither side showing a
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they carried out a strike on “terrorist operatives” near the town of Khan Yunis in Gaza on Wednesday, May 10.The IDF said an aircraft attacked a vehicle containing the operatives, who they said “were on their way to a rocket launch site” in the town.Quds News reported that one man was killed in the strike. Another man was seriously injured, Al-Aqsa Voice Radio reported.On Tuesday, at least 13 people were killed in Israeli strikes, according to Palestinian health officials. The IDF said they killed three senior members of Islamic Jihad. Credit: IDF via Storyful
STORY: Tear gas billows as supporters of Imran Khan face off with police in major Pakistani cities on Wednesday (May 10).As a court indicted the ousted prime minister on charges of selling state gifts during his four years in power.The former cricket hero, who is Pakistan's most popular politician according to opinion polls, was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) in another fraud case, sparking deadly unrest. Khan denies any wrongdoing.His lawyer Babar Awan called his detention a "state abduction."The violence comes at a precarious time of severe economic crisis.Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI party has called for a "shutdown" across the country of 220 million.Police have arrested hundreds of Khan's followers. PTI supporter Farhad Khan:"Imran Khan's arrest is illegal and unconstitutional. The protests against it started last evening, continued through the night, and are still going on. The protesters will not stop until Imran Khan is released."Mobile data services were shut for a second day and access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook was disrupted.The army was called in to restore order in at least two of Pakistan four provinces where Khan is most popular.In Peshawar, chicken seller Malagul Khan showed what was left of his market stall. "The protesters marched on us. There was firing from the other side (police), and firing from this side (protesters), during which our shops got destroyed. What sin have we committed that these people vandalised our shops? We request these people to stop this destruction. We, the ordinary people, are not guilty of any crime. Where should we go?"Khan's arrest came a day after Pakistan's powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power.Khan was ousted in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote. He has not slowed his campaign against the ouster even though he was wounded in a November attack on his convoy. He was leading a protest march to Islamabad calling for snap general elections.The corruption case is one of more than 100 registered against him.
Six-year-old Sasha Pylypets watched, impassively, with a type of curious stare, as people threw handfuls of earth into her dad's grave. Days later, in another Ukrainian region, Tetyana Taranukha sobbed uncontrollably as she arched her grief-stricken body over her son's flag-draped coffin. Sasha's dad, Oleksandr Pylypets, was 30.
Armenian and Azerbaijani troops exchanged artillery fire Thursday along their tense border, leaving at least one soldier dead and several others wounded in the latest bout of escalation between the longtime adversaries that threatened to derail their latest attempts at peace talks. The two countries' authorities traded blame for triggering the clashes and accused each other of trying to undermine negotiations on a prospective peace deal. The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces opened artillery fire on Armenian positions near the town of Sotk in the eastern Gegharkunik province, leaving four Armenian soldiers wounded.
A young Gaza man who saw his fiancee for the last time only minutes before she was killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday said they spent their final moments discussing how they would pose together for their engagement photo. "I left her 15 minutes before she was martyred," 19 year-old Mohammad Saed told Reuters, in the wrecked room of his fiancee's family's house where they had met a day earlier. His fiancee, Dania Adas, also 19 and her sister Iman, 16, were both killed when Israeli jets hit the building next door where an alleged senior Islamic Jihad leader Khalil Al-Bahtini lived with his wife and daughter, all of whom were also killed.
A royal superfan was arrested and detained by police for 13 hours just for standing near a group of Just Stop Oil protesters at the King's coronation. Alice Chambers, a 36-year-old architect from Australia who lives in London, was handcuffed by police officers last Saturday while eagerly awaiting to see the King drive past on his way to Westminster Abbey to be officially crowned. Speaking to Sky News, she recalled patiently sitting on the ground among other royal revellers on The Mall when she noticed a "commotion" before several police officers stormed over.
This is the 250th explosive found during a project to make the beach bomb-free.
At one end of a long avenue leading through the western districts of Belgrade, there is a large and freshly painted mural that reads: Boulevard of Ratko Mladic. The busy avenue is not officially named after the Bosnian Serb general who was convicted of genocide by an international court for war crimes committed by his troops during the clashes in the Balkans in 1990s, however. It carries the name of Serbia’s first pro-Western prime minister, Zoran Djindjic, who was gunned down by a sniper bullet in front of his government’s offices on March 12, 2003.
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts rockets fired from Gaza Strip. (Majdi Fathi/TPS)
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it killed the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ’s) Rocket Launching Force in Gaza early on Thursday, May 11.The strike came after Israel launched Operation Shield and Arrow in response to what it said was a rocket fired by militants in Gaza.“We just targeted Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, as well as two other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza,” the IDF said. “Ghali was a central figure in IJ, as well as responsible for the recent rocket barrages launched against Israel.”The rockets from Gaza followed Israeli strikes earlier this week that killed 13 people, including four children.The Israeli Air Force released footage of what it said were strikes on various PIJ sites, including weapons-making facilities and an anti-tank firing position. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Storyful
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested and dragged from court Tuesday as he appeared to face charges in multiple graft cases, a dramatic escalation of political tensions that sparked violent demonstrations by his angry supporters across the country. The arrest of Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the leading opposition figure, represented the latest confrontation to roil Pakistan, which has seen former prime ministers arrest
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is reverting to using its historical name for Kaliningrad, the Russian city and administrative region that sits on its border. From now on, it will be designated on Polish maps as Krolewiec, based on the recommendation of the government commission for geographic names abroad. The Kremlin has reacted angrily: spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called it a “process bordering on insanity,” going beyond Russophobia. The city, formerly known as Koenigsberg, was ceded from Germany
Over three days, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 28 people, including senior Palestinian militants, as well as children as young as 4 years old. Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired over 600 rockets toward Israel, killing one person, setting off warning sirens as far north as the coastal city of Tel Aviv and sending tens of thousands of Israelis into bomb shelters. The most violent conflagration in months between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza has pitted the Israeli military against Islamic Jihad, Gaza's second-largest militant group after Hamas.