Indiana Pacers Skills Contest Recap 2024

With two more seasons getting paid at about $20 million a season ahead of him, fans of Chicago should hope he returns to form lest the executives need to burn more draft capital to get off his contract.
The Slam Dunk contest is the pinnacle of Saturday's NBA All-Star lineup, following the skills challenge and 3-point contests. Here's what to know.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson was told Thursday he wouldn't be starting a game for the first time since he was a Golden State rookie in 2012. He responded with his best game of the season. Thompson scored a season-high 35 points, making seven 3-pointers and leading the Warriors to a 140-137 victory over the Utah Jazz. Thompson was replaced at shooting guard by rookie Brandin Podziemski. Thompson, Stephen Curry's longtime partner as the starting backcourt, entered the game in the first quar
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has been fined $35,000 for publicly criticizing game officials and questioning their integrity. The NBA announced the fine Friday for Lue. The fine was related to the veteran coach's comments to his team Wednesday night after the Clippers' victory at Golden State. Lue got two separate technical fouls early in the fourth quarter, and he was ejected after a brief skirmish between the teams. The Clippers rallied from a significant deficit aft
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton played a ton of basketball last summer as part of the team that USA Basketball sent to the Philippines for the World Cup. And he's hoping to play a ton of basketball this summer, too. Haliburton didn't hesitate when asked Saturday if he's hoping for a spot on the team that the Americans will send to the Paris Olympics this summer, when the U.S. men will pursue a fifth consecutive gold medal. Put simply, if they ask, the Indiana Pacers star guard is going. “M
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin wanted his family to have something to cheer about after traveling to Indianapolis for All-Star weekend. Turns out, the crowd enjoyed Mathurin's championship run, too. San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama never got the chance to celebrate Friday night. Despite scoring 11 points in the second of the night's three games, Wembanyama was eliminated in his first All-Star contest. Instead, two second-year players — Mathurin and Oklahoma City guard Ja
With the NBA heading into the All-Star break, USA TODAY Sports ranks the top teams in the league.
Chris Brown is claiming the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game is singing one of his most famous songs: Say Goodbye. The singer said he received an invitation to appear in the game, but a sponsor nixed those plans. Brown has constantly tried to make amends for a domestic abuse incident in 2009 against his then-girlfriend, …
The Milwaukee Bucks fell to their seventh defeat in 10 games under new head coach Doc Rivers on Thursday night, losing 113-110 on the road against the lowly Memphis Grizzlies.
Payton, slated to be one of the judges for the AT&T Slam Dunk Competition on Saturday night, thinks James' nomadic days are over.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new honor is awaiting Miami’s Bam Adebayo: He’ll be an All-Star starter for the first time. Adebayo was announced Saturday as the replacement for Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference starting lineup for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game. Embiid — the reigning MVP and two-time defending scoring champion — is missing the game because of a knee injury. Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers, who will lead the East team in the All-Star Game, made the selection. Adebayo made
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season to knock down seven 3-pointers and score a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 140-137 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Thompson was a reserve for the first time since March 11, 2012. Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski replaced him in the starting lineup and finished with 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Draymond Green chipped in a season-high 23 points
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell called Chicago Bulls guard Coby White a candidate for Most Improved Player.
Scot Pollard, the former NBA big man, has received a new heart, his wife Dawn said on social media.
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game kicked off the festivities in Indianapolis this weekend. Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys was named the game's MVP.
