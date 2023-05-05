Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students

Reuters

NEW YORK/DOONBEG, Ireland (Reuters) -Jurors in Donald Trump's civil rape trial on Thursday saw a video deposition in which the former U.S. president defended private comments he made in 2005 about grabbing women sexually without asking. "Historically, that's true, with stars... if you look over the last million years," Trump said in the video deposition taken last October and shown to the jury on Thursday, the seventh day of the rape trial in Manhattan federal court. The "Access Hollywood" tape was first made public in October 2016, a month before Trump was elected U.S. president.