Indian temple named after 'mortgage' dog
STORY: Location: Dindori, Madhya Pradesh
This Indian temple is named after a 'mortgage' dog
Unable to pay his debts, a vagabond is believed to have left
his dog at the temple as a mortgage
The temple's owner freed the dog after he helped retrieve stolen goods
'Rinmukteshwar' literally means 'free-er of debts'
[Rajesh Vishwakarma, Devotee]
"Devotees come to the Rinmukteshwar Temple with the belief that they will be freed from their debts, be it a debt inherited paternally, maternally, or even their own personal debts of any kind."
The temple was built sometime between the 8th and 11th century
It was last upgraded in 2010