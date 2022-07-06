Indian temple named after 'mortgage' dog

In this article:

STORY: Location: Dindori, Madhya Pradesh

This Indian temple is named after a 'mortgage' dog

Unable to pay his debts, a vagabond is believed to have left

his dog at the temple as a mortgage

The temple's owner freed the dog after he helped retrieve stolen goods

'Rinmukteshwar' literally means 'free-er of debts'

[Rajesh Vishwakarma, Devotee]

"Devotees come to the Rinmukteshwar Temple with the belief that they will be freed from their debts, be it a debt inherited paternally, maternally, or even their own personal debts of any kind."

The temple was built sometime between the 8th and 11th century

It was last upgraded in 2010