Indian Students Fly Back to India After Fleeing Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of Indian students studying in Ukraine who fled the country after Russia’s invasion boarded two flights in Poland’s Rzeszow–Jasionka Airport on March 1.

At least 46 evacuation flights were scheduled to evacuate Indian nationals who had fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, the Indian newspaper Mint reported.

This video posted to Twitter by the account of Indian government minister General Vijay Kumar Singh shows the students on one of the two flights carrying approximately 440 students. Credit: General Vijay Kumar Singh via Storyful