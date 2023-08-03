As Indian Rocks Beach’s rental rules take effect, supporters hope they’re enforced
Suzanne Gibson worries the spread of short-term rentals across Indian Rocks Beach is changing its unique character. Others have said the rentals have brought with them a list of problems: drunken bachelor parties, dangerous driving, and loud music. That’s why, back in May, Indian Rocks Beach city commissioners passed an ordinance that sets a laundry list of rules for both vacation rental owners and occupants. The new rules took effect on Tuesday, and people like Gibson hope the city will enforce them.