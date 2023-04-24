Indian River County parents push for beefed up school security

WFTS-Tampa

Teachers in the Tampa Bay area say students are using an online artificial intelligence tool to cheat on homework. You can plug any question or assignment into ChatGPT and get a full response within seconds. Teachers say students are taking those responses and claiming them as their own work. There's no real way to detect if someone used ChatGPT because the bot is actually coming up with each word on its own, so it doesn't show up in a plagiarism check.