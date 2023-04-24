Indian River County parents push for beefed up school security
A group of Indian River County parents plan to go before the school board Monday to emphasize safety in schools.
Members of a parent panel on Information Morning Moncton say changes to the inclusion model proposed by former education minister Dominic Cardy might help students feel more included, but aren't perfect. Last week Cardy raised alarms about inclusion in schools across the province, noting schools are "massively overstretched," leaving teachers without the resources to focus on children with disabilities and those with behavioural problems. Heather Chandler said the current inclusion model doesn't
Do Florida legislators really want to ban girls in elementary schools from asking questions or speaking about their period in school? Apparently so.
In a room full of children at a school in New Brunswick, a child raises their hand and asks a question: "Why do I need to be here?" The topic of the day is menstruation. Students from the University of New Brunswick's Menstrual Health Society are giving a presentation about periods, but the student who raised their hand doesn't ever expect to have one. For Kate Palmer and Caroline Stephen, co-founders of the menstrual society, the traditional separation of girls from boys to learn about menstrua
"I 100% wanna know what bs they had to say about your clothes too lol" The post Third grade teacher in Austin, Texas gets reprimanded for teaching students about their ‘legal and constitutional rights’: ‘I’m concerned that they find that concerning’ appeared first on In The Know.
The historic expansion of vouchers in Florida, and elsewhere, has many parents and education experts worried about the impact on public schools.
Spaces designated for students from marginalized backgrounds are spreading across Canadian universities, as officials say they are a necessary and overdue response to decades of racism on campus. Toronto Metropolitan University officially opened a space late last month for students who self-identify as Black. Farah Nasser reports.
Schools would not be able to suspend students for nonviolent acts such as ignoring the teacher, talking back or disrupting the class.
Instagram/B. HayesAlumni of a Tennessee Christian school are in complete disgust with their alma mater after the institution went viral for allegedly banning a female student from attending her senior prom because she was wearing a suit.On Saturday, student B. Hayes penned an Instagram post about her non-existent prom experience at Nashville Christian School, a religious private school for preschool through the 12th grade.“Im 18 years old and i’ve been attending Nashville Christian School for 13
EVERETT, Wa. (AP) — Terrica Purvis squinted through goggles as her hands carefully guided a pipette full of indigo-tinted fluid into clear glass test tubes. It was the last chemistry lab of the winter quarter at Everett Community College. Purvis was working through the steps of what chemistry professor Valerie Mosser jokingly refers to as the “post-apocalypse survival” lab — an experiment using boiled red cabbage water to test the acidity of common household chemicals. Purvis, 27, is in her firs
In October, global design and technology firm Arcadis IBI Group announced a collaboration with Indspire, an Indigenous national charity, confirming that the two will launch a new scholarship for Indigenous students. The scholarship invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and MÃ©tis peoples and will help fund post-secondary student’s learning architecture, engineering, urban planning, or Indigenous languages across Canada. According to a news release, “Since 2004, Indspire’s Building Bri
Proposed state law would end tenure at UNC and add scrutiny of faculty research
Disagreements over headlines aren’t new, but that’s entirely different from leveling charges of “fake news,” the editors of the CDT and Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau write.
Taking away job protections for "woke" professors
Teachers in the Tampa Bay area say students are using an online artificial intelligence tool to cheat on homework. You can plug any question or assignment into ChatGPT and get a full response within seconds. Teachers say students are taking those responses and claiming them as their own work. There's no real way to detect if someone used ChatGPT because the bot is actually coming up with each word on its own, so it doesn't show up in a plagiarism check.
The question of having student representation on the school district’s education committee will be on the agenda in May. Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools trustees referred a notice of motion for a discussion on student inclusion and engagement with respect to student representation on the education committee at their April 5 meeting. Several trustees including Mark Robinson, who introduced the motion, Tania Brzovic and Naomi Bailey indicated interest in finding ways to increase the presence of s