Indian River County parents push for beefed-up school security

In a room full of children at a school in New Brunswick, a child raises their hand and asks a question: "Why do I need to be here?" The topic of the day is menstruation. Students from the University of New Brunswick's Menstrual Health Society are giving a presentation about periods, but the student who raised their hand doesn't ever expect to have one. For Kate Palmer and Caroline Stephen, co-founders of the menstrual society, the traditional separation of girls from boys to learn about menstrua