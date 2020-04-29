Indian Man Plays Chess With Himself During Quarantine

A chess player in India has devised a novel way to keep himself busy during quarantine – playing games against himself.

This footage, filmed on April 2 and uploaded to Twitter on April 28, shows Rachit Agrawal switching between both black and white sides of the board, carefully sanitizing the pieces between each round.

“Challenging all the chess players to mix their sport and lockdown and create a funny inspiring video,” Agrawal wrote in the caption accompanying the footage.

India has been under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions since March 25, with social distancing rules anticipated to potentially extend past their current May 3 end date. Credit: Rachit Agrawal via Storyful