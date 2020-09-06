India sees global record in new coronavirus cases

India reported more than 90,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday (September 6), government data said, setting a new global daily record.

The country is set to pass Brazil on Monday (September 7) to become the second worst affected nation by total infections - behind only the United States.

As of Sunday, the U.S. has had more than 6 million cases, Brazil 4.12 million and India 4.11 million.

[Senior consultant Sandeep Nayar, saying:] "We are not taking all the precautions..."

Sandeep Nayar is a senior consultant at the B.L.K. Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi.

"... we are not following all the instructions given by the government. It's not a good idea."

India has logged the world's largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month in a sign of how the epicenter of the pandemic has shifted from the United States and Latin America to the South Asian nation.

Medical experts said case numbers have surged because of increased testing and the easing of restrictions on public movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has pushed to open businesses in order to revive a contracting economy and on Monday will partially restore metro services in the capital New Delhi.