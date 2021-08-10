India pachyderms feast ahead of World Elephant Day

Elephants rescued from circuses and temples in India were treated to a feast of their favorite fruits and vegetables at the weekend ahead of World Elephant Day.

The lavish spread of cut watermelons, bananas, papayas and pumpkins were laid out especially for the Asian elephants at a a sanctuary near the banks of the Yamuna river on the outskirts of the ancient holy city of Mathura.

The centre observes a week of events surrounding World Elephant Day, officially held on August 12.

Most of the 28 elephants at the centre suffer from chronic illness and various ailments ranging from abscess, cataracts, blindness and joint pains - resulting from years of abuse in captivity, conservationists say.

Asiatic elephants are primarily found in India and parts of south and southeast Asia.

The country's elephant population stood at 27,312 in 2017, according to government data.