Independence man given life sentence after pleading guilty to 2022 murder
Independence man given life sentence after pleading guilty to 2022 murder
Independence man given life sentence after pleading guilty to 2022 murder
The 'That '70s Show' actor was found guilty on two counts of rape at his retrial in May
BOSTON (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe it was put there to record her by a member of the crew. During the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight 1441, the girl was told by a male member of the crew to use the first-class bathroom. The crew member entered just before the 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken but not to worry about it and then r
A 78-year-old Florida man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property lines, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. Sunday in DeLeon Springs, about 45 miles north of Orlando, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said. Brian Ford, 42, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between two properties when his neighbor, 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski, confronted him, according to the sheriff's office.
The Missouri man told police he had given the gun to the teen earlier in the evening ”to play with.”
Authorities said the victim was hit twice.
The video shows Columbus police officers responding to a call from a man who says a child has been manipulated into sending explicit photos of herself
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women and who was convicted last year in the slayings of two was killed Tuesday morning by his cellmate at a Texas prison, an official said. Billy Chemirmir, 50, was found dead in his cell, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Hannah Haney. She said that Chemirmir's cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the assailant, but said she couldn't release the cellmate's identity or how Chemirmir wa
Rick Bowmer/APKouri Richins, the Utah mom accused of spiking her husband’s Moscow mule with a lethal dose of fentanyl and then writing a kids’ book about grief, appears to be in even more trouble.In a new court filing, prosecutors alleged that deputies in the Summit County jail searched Richins’ cell last week and found a six-page, handwritten letter for her mom that detailed a brazen plan to tamper with a witness in her case.The letter, allegedly found hidden inside a book, started with the wor
The former Crewe Alexandra coach was serving a 34-year sentence after being convicted of a number of child sex offences.
Two 13-year-old girls were charged for allegedly stabbing another girl "numerous times" in Vaughan on the weekend, York Region police said on Monday.The stabbing happened in a shopping plaza parking lot on Rutherford Road, east of Highway 400, shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Clint Whitney, spokesperson for York Regional Police."This incident is shocking, this incident is upsetting to the community and it's a traumatic experience for the victim and for the people that witnesse
The criminal trial for two leaders of what became the "Freedom Convoy" continues to move at a glacial pace, with another series of delays coming Tuesday. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest in February 2022.Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's manager of emergency and protective services, testified about the role he played during the trucker protests. He was in charge of the ci
Experts say it has never succeeded before in Alberta — but a young man from Little Red River Cree Nation is unwilling to back down in his efforts to privately prosecute the police officer who left him with life-altering injuries.After an investigation, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) asked the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) to consider laying excessive force charges against Const. Ben Todd in April but the Crown declined to prosecute.On Monday, Pacey Dumas signalled
“I am heartbroken that such an event could play out in our community and done so publicly for innocent citizens to witness,” the sheriff said.
Think you're too savvy to fall for the rental scam?So did a senior Kingsville, Ont., couple — who are the latest local folks to learn first-hand that the scam is being perpetrated in Windsor-Essex."Normally, I'm not very susceptible," says Wayne Izsak. "I let my guard down on this one, and it wound up costing me."Izsak and his wife are out $3,000 that they sent to someone they thought was the landlord of a property in Windsor, Ont.Now, the money is gone and there's no trace of the supposed owner
Igor Girkin dictated a doomsday-esque diatribe to his Telegram from prison this week, offering himself up as a uniting force for remaining "patriots."
Warning: This story contains distressing details.Over 12 hours after a Muslim family was struck by a truck while on a walk in London, Ont., on June 6, 2021, the accused killer sat shivering in a police interrogation room, telling a detective he didn't have strong connections with anyone in his life and felt he didn't have much to lose. The murder-terror trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Ontario Superior Court in Windsor is now in its second week. On Monday, the jury watched a police video of th
Chelsea Whitby, hugging a small stuffed bear, collapsed into tears Tuesday morning as a judge acquitted her of killing her toddler.Whitby, 27, was initially accused of second-degree murder in the death of her 18-month-old son Emerson on June 10, 2020. Crown prosecutors later reduced the charge to manslaughter, after Court of King's Bench Justice C. L. Dawson ruled evidence presented by the Crown during a voir dire — a trial within a trial — was inadmissible.The courtroom gallery was overcapacity
Deputies “immediately noted suspicious circumstances,” the sheriff’s office said.
Police are still trying to search for any clue as to why this mother and her three children have vanished
An Idaho family's violent eviction is one of the most egregious cases of unhoused people facing hostility from police for having nowhere else to go.