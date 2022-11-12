Incumbent Arizona Senator Mark Kelly projected to win re-election
Senator Mark Kelly reportedly wins reelection in Senate race over Blake Masters Senator Mark Kelly has won his race for reelection and will continue to represent Arizona in the United States Congress, according to the Associated Press.